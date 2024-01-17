Tennessee Emergency Management Agency: seven people killed by winter storm

At least seven people are dead across Tennessee after winter weather slammed the state, leaving record level snowfall in some regions and frigid temperatures in its wake.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed that two people died in Shelby and Washington Counties, respectively, and one person died in Hickman and Madison Counties, respectively.

Knoxville Police reported that Marlo Jackson, 50, of Fort Lauderdale, died when the Budget rental truck he was driving slid in the accumulated snow and rear-ended a tractor-trailer, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated the Emergency Operations Center in Nashville to provide a higher level of resources to communities around the state, officials said.

With the frigid temperatures, Tennessee residents are pulling on the power grid. The Tennessee Valley Authority said Wednesday morning that the power demand set a record but that the grid is stable.

"Businesses and the public have been asked to reduce electric power use as much as possible without sacrificing safety," TEMA said, suggesting residents turn their thermostats down to 68 degrees or lower to reduce energy consumption.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Intense winter weather kills seven people across Tennessee