Tennessee escape: Search underway, reward issued for Johnson City sex assault suspect. What we know.

A man indicted on multiple counts of state and federal child sex charges − and who is at the center of a lawsuit alleging multiple rapes that were ignored by the Johnson City Police Department − escaped from custody Wednesday.

Sean Christopher Williams, 51, escaped from a prison transport van while being driven from Kentucky to U.S. District Court in Greenville.

Williams' arrest in North Carolina this spring came after he was reported to have fled Tennessee in 2021. He was then transferred to Kentucky after an escape attempt in July. But now, although he reportedly was spotted in Greeneville shortly after his escape, he has not yet been located by authorities.

Who is Sean Williams? A Johnson City businessman

Sean Williams was a successful businessman in Johnson City when former assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri Dahl began investigating multiple allegations of sexual assault against him in 2020. Those reports, and how they were allegedly mishandled for years by the Johnson City Police Department, are at the center of a federal lawsuit filed by Dahl.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Dahl’s suit, filed in 2022, claims she was brought into a potential federal case against Williams on Nov. 13, 2020, but her efforts were blocked by the police department. The suit also claims that after Dahl was able to obtain a lesser indictment on an ammunition charge in April 2021, the police department delayed serving the warrant and facilitated his flight from justice. Dahl's suit claims she was then improperly terminated.

In the wake of Dahl's lawsuit, nine women have filed a lawsuit against the city, the Johnson City police chief retired and the city hired an outside auditor to review the police department’s policies and procedures for sexual assault investigations. The report, released in July, found the department met neither legal requirements nor industry standards.

When was Sean Williams taken into custody?

Despite the federal ammunition indictment, Williams remained free for two years until he was arrested in Cullowhee, North Carolina, on April 29. A part-time Western Carolina University police officer on patrol found Williams asleep in his vehicle and a search allegedly revealed more than 12 ounces of cocaine and 14 ounces of methamphetamine.

Williams was transferred to federal custody, as those charges took precedence over the state drug charges.

Why was he sent to Kentucky?

Sean Williams was being held in federal custody in the Washington County Detention Facility in Jonesborough, Tennessee, court records say. After an escape attempt in July, he was moved to Laurel County Detention Facility in London, Kentucky.

State, federal prosecutors file child sex assault charges

In September, Williams was indicted in Washington County, Tennessee, on multiple counts of child rape, sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a minor. Three cases show the charges date as far back as 2008, court records state.

Williams also was indicted in federal court on three counts of producing child pornography that mirror the state charges, with three victims between 2009 and 2020. He was set for trial in January, court records state.

How did Shawn Williams escape custody?

On Oct.18, Williams was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Greeneville for a hearing and had been placed in a Laurel County, Kentucky, transport vehicle by a detention deputy.

Court records show that it was not until the transport van arrived to the Greenville courthouse at approximately 8:30 a.m. that Williams' escape was detected. The detention deputy went to the back of the van and saw the back window had been kicked out.

"During travel it appears that the inmate was able to utilize a component of the van's head rest to free himself from his hand restraints (and) then to pry the protective screening and force the side window out of the rear of the transport vehicle," Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley posted on Facebook. "He then exited the vehicle through the window area. He was spotted moments later covered with blood in the Davis Street area of Greenville."

What has happened since Williams escaped?

The intensive manhunt that started Wednesday had been scaled back, said David Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

"We have not had any confirmed sightings of Williams in quite a few hours now," Jolley said Friday afternoon. "We're focusing more on the investigative piece, with several agencies working jointly on the investigation."

The escape itself, what Jolley called "the how of it," remains under investigation, he said.

"How he was able to escape undetected by transport officers, we certainly have many questions of our own," he said.

Jolley stressed that local residents should remain cautious and call in if they believe they have seen Williams, adding, "We still have a lot of people ready to respond immediately if we get a sighting."

A reward of up to $7,500 is now being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 and TBI is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to Williams' arrest. Tipsters can contact the U.S. Marshals at USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov, 423-638-3391, or 865-824-3801; or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Sean Williams escape in Tennessee: Everything we know