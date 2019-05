(Reuters) - Tennessee on Thursday executed a 68-year-old man who was convicted three decades ago of suffocating his wife with a large plastic garbage bag, a crime he blamed on an inmate on work release.

Donnie Johnson was put to death by lethal injection at 7:37 p.m. CDT at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, the state's Department of Correction said in a statement.





