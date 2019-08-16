Tennessee executes Stephen Michael West by electric chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee executed death row inmate Stephen Michael West on Thursday night, marking the third time the state has used the electric chair in less than a year.

He was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m. CDT, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction. He was 56.

West was sentenced to death for the 1986 stabbing deaths of Wanda Romines, 51, and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila Romines, in their East Tennessee home. He also was convicted of raping Sheila.

Experts said the women had been tortured in front of one another before they died.

Eddie Campbell, a relative of the victims, said their family's grief stretched across decades.

"Our family has suffered very deeply over the past 33 years through all the appeals that we think is very unfair for anyone to have to go through," Campbell said in a statement released after the execution. "I hope that (West) has made peace with God and has truly asked God for forgiveness for such a heinous crime."

West was the 137th person put to death in Tennessee since 1916, and the fifth inmate executed since August 2018.

West gave his final words at 7:15 p.m. He was already strapped into the electric chair, with sponges around his legs.

"In the beginning, God created man," he said before stopping, overcome by sobs. "And Jesus wept. That's all."

hen prison staff removed his black glasses, doused him with salt water and covered his face with a black shroud. At 7:19, West's body stiffened as an electric current coursed through his body. His hands curled into fists, with his right pinky extended out.

Then he went limp.

Another round of electricity caused his body to tense up again before slumping back.

After that, he didn't move.

West's legal team had pleaded to spare his life in the weeks before the execution. They said his co-defendant Ronnie Martin had committed the murders while West stood by, hobbled by a history of childhood abuse and untreated mental illnesses.

Martin was 17 when the murders took place. He remains in an East Tennessee prison and will be eligible for parole in 2030. Because he was a minor at the time of the crime, Martin was not eligible for the death penalty.

In a clemency application sent to Gov. Bill Lee, West's lawyers said he had reformed himself after receiving mental health treatment in prison. They stressed his Christian faith and his work with other inmates behind bars.

Days before the execution, Lee said he would not intervene. Within hours, West asked to die by electrocution instead of lethal injection, the state's default execution method.

He was the third inmate to make that choice since Tennessee resumed executions a year ago. Each inmate who chose the electric chair had participated in lawsuits challenging Tennessee's lethal injection protocol.

Dozens gathered to protest death penalty

More than 30 people gathered outside Riverbend Maximum Security Institute in Nashville to protest West's execution.

Kevin Riggs, senior pastor at Franklin Community Church, said executing people doesn't change anything. When he talked to West last week, Riggs said he was hopeful the governor would grant clemency.

"You're not executing the same person who did the crime," he said. "We all change. Stephen was remorseful."

Dan Mann and his wife have visited death row inmates weekly for years. At about 7 p.m., as the execution was set to begin, he said this was "one of the most somber vigils I've attended."

"To go and meet with these guys is life changing," he said. "I'm not the same man I was 10 years ago."

'It was a slaughterhouse,' friend of victims recount

West was born in a mental institution in 1962.

His mother, Wanda West, had tried to kill herself while she was pregnant by breathing in carbon monoxide from a gas oven. He was named by the aunt who came to pick him up.