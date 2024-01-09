Tennessee to experience coldest air of winter yet: How to prepare for freezing temperatures

Temperatures in Nashville and the Middle Tennessee region are expected to plummet next week as a cold front moves through the area.

The coldest air of the winter is anticipated for next week, with some potential for the first snow of the season. The current forecast for next Tuesday is a high of 22 and a low of 7. Normal temperatures for Nashville during this time of year include a high of 49 and a low of 30.

The National Weather Service said they are very confident in their forecast for cold temperatures in an email Tuesday afternoon, however not in the snow forecast.

"Coldest air is likely to be observed on Tuesday," they said. "Once the cold front moves through Friday night, we are likely (greater than 60% chance) to not get above 40 degrees for the afternoon high again until at least the end of next week."

With cold air in place, any precipitation that does occur should occur in the form of snow but confidence in exact snow amounts is currently low.

Regardless if Nashville sees snowfall, preparation is key. Read ahead to see the NWS' tips on how to best prepare for the incoming winter weather.

How to prepare a home for freezing temperatures?

Take these steps to prepare your home during extremely cold weather:

Inspect your chimney

Caulk and weather strip doors/windows

Insulate exposed pipes

Insulate your attic

Clean out gutters

Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors (with battery backups)

Gather supplies

How to stay warm during a power outage?

If power outages occur, here is how you can best protect yourself and others.

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing as well as hats, mittens and blankets.

Close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat.

Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat.

Place towels or rags in cracks under doors.

Practice portable generator safety: use outdoors and at least 20 feet away from doors, windows, garages to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Follow instructions on proper use.

Once your family is safe, check on your neighbors and the vulnerable to make sure they are okay.

What items to have on hand during a power outage?

The NWS recommends having the following items ahead of freezing temperatures.

At home:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information

Extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.

Extra prescription medicine

Baby items such as diapers and formula

First-aid supplies

Heating fuel - The NWS recommends to refuel before you are empty as fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm.

Emergency heat source, for example a fireplace, wood stove or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire

Fire extinguisher and smoke alarm, test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly

Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets

For vehicles:

Mobile phone, charger and batteries

Blankets and sleeping bags

Flashlight with extra batteries

First-aid kit

Knife

High-calorie, non-perishable food

Extra clothing to keep dry

Large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues, toilet paper and paper towels

Small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water

Sack of sand or cat litter for traction

Shovel

Windshield scraper and brush

Tool kit

Tow rope

Battery booster cables

Water container

Candle and matches to provide light and in an emergency

Compass and road maps

What to know about hypothermia

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypothermia occurs when a person is exposed to extremely cold temperatures. When this happens, your body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced. Lengthy exposures eventually uses up your body’s stored energy, which leads to lower body temperature.

While hypothermia is most common during very cold temperatures, it can still occur during cool temperatures (above 40°F) if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water.

The people most at risk of hypothermia include:

Older adults with inadequate food, clothing, or heating

Babies sleeping in cold bedrooms

People who remain outdoors for long periods - people without housing, hikers, hunters

People who drink alcohol or use illicit drugs

Know the warning signs of hypothermia:

Shivering

Exhaustion or feeling very tired

Confusion

Fumbling hands

Memory loss

Slurred speech

Drowsiness

Bright red, cold skin

Very low energy

If a person's temperature is below 95, seek immediate medical attention. If you are unable to obtain medical help, try the following:

Get the person into a warm room or shelter.

Remove any wet clothing the person is wearing.

Warm the center of the person’s body using an electric blanket if available. You can also use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels, or sheets.

Warm drinks can help increase body temperature, but do not give alcoholic drinks. Do not try to give beverages to an unconscious person.

After body temperature has increased, keep the person dry and wrap their body, including their head and neck, in a warm blanket.

Get the person proper medical attention as soon as possible.

In extreme cases of hypothermia, perform CPR while maintaing the person warm. According to the CDC, hypothermia victims who appear to be dead can be successfully resuscitated in some cases.

