Tennessee father and daughter killed in single-engine plane crash

A father and daughter have been identified as the two victims killed in a single-engine airplane crash in Tennessee on Thursday.

Per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine Beechcraft 35 crashed by a road near Pulaski, around 11:15 a.m. local time.

Jenny Blalock and her father, James Blalock, were the only passengers on board when the plane crashed.

The Giles County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday confirmed the identities of the deceased as 78-year-old James Blalock, and his 45-year-old daughter, Jenny Blalock.

The Blalocks were the only occupants on board the plane at the time of the crash.

Jenny Blalock ran a YouTube account titled "TNFlygirl" and was the owner of Plantation Reclaimed Inc and Luxe Homes and Design.

According to the account, she was a "private pilot, flying for fun in a Beechcraft debonair."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.





