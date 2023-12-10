Tennessee father and daughter killed in single-engine plane crash
A father and daughter have been identified as the two victims killed in a single-engine airplane crash in Tennessee on Thursday.
Per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine Beechcraft 35 crashed by a road near Pulaski, around 11:15 a.m. local time.
The Giles County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday confirmed the identities of the deceased as 78-year-old James Blalock, and his 45-year-old daughter, Jenny Blalock.
The Blalocks were the only occupants on board the plane at the time of the crash.
Jenny Blalock ran a YouTube account titled "TNFlygirl" and was the owner of Plantation Reclaimed Inc and Luxe Homes and Design.
According to the account, she was a "private pilot, flying for fun in a Beechcraft debonair."
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.
