Tennessee fire marshal raises concerns after snow damage to Greg Locke's church tent

January snow that damaged the tent at Wilson County's Global Vision Bible Church has resulted in several building and fire code deficiencies that the state is now asking the congregation to resolve.

The church led by Pastor Greg Locke is located at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road.

Locke said the tent sustained significant damage after as much as eight inches of snow was reported in parts of Wilson County on Jan. 14-15.

The church has continued to meet in the tent on campus after holding its Jan. 17 Wednesday service at a local hotel, according Global Vision social media posts and information.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office is requesting that church leaders submit a Plan of Corrective Action for issues related to the tent by Feb. 6.

Bufred Bledso prays with Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., as Pastor Greg Locke speaks about the sermon, Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Inspectors reported:

The tent structure suffered a partial collapse that created "an unsafe condition."

A safety evaluation should be conducted by a state licensed structural engineer with a report made to the state if the intent is to repair the tent.

Repairs already made to the main tent structure were done without an engineer’s analysis or approval from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the report. “The repairs add additional loads to the tent’s structural members that may result in the building being less safe.”

The positioning of fuel-fired heating units and a fuel storage tank were also cited.

A situation involving multiple kerosene forced-air type portable heaters that were improperly set up inside the collapsed tent has been corrected, the report states.

Pastor Greg Locke walks up on stage beginning to speak in front of the church members at the Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Locke declined comment.

The state fire marshal found other deficiencies related to Global Vision prior to the snowfall. Some have been corrected and others have not, according to state fire marshal records.

"The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office is committed to working closely with Global Vision Bible Church to address issues found during our inspections," department spokesperson Kevin Walters said. "We stand ready to assist them, as we would any organization. The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office has a range of options at our disposal to alleviate various discrepancies found during an inspection. That said, every case is unique so we cannot speculate on the details of those options.

"Ultimately, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office remains committed to working with Global Vision to resolve all issues and ensure that the attendees of the church can worship safely."

Global Vision is also working to resolve a pending lawsuit filed by Wilson County that claims the church has done work without site plan approval, building permits and land disturbance permits.

