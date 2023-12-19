Tennessee flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Sandra Day O'Connor

Flags across Tennessee were lowered to half-staff on Tuesday in remembrance of former Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, in accordance with a Presidential Proclamation, ordered flags at the Capitol and all Tennessee office buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 19, as a mark of respect for O'Connor who died on Dec. 1 at 93.

The proclamation was issued on Dec. 4 and set the day of remembrance as the day of O'Connor's internment, which caused some confusion because while her funeral service is happening Dec. 19, a burial date is unclear at this time.

In his proclamation, U.S. President Joe Biden said O'Connor, who was the first woman on the Supreme Court, was an American icon. "She spent her career committed to the stable center, pragmatic and in search of common ground," the proclamation says.

"Defined by her no-nonsense Arizona ranch roots, Justice O’Connor overcame discrimination early on, at a time when law firms too often told women to seek work as secretaries, not attorneys. She gave her life to public service, even holding elected office, and never forgot those ties to the people whom the law is meant to serve."

How long will the flag be at half-staff?

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of O'Connor's internment. Several states, including Tennessee, have taken that to mean the day of her funeral, Tuesday, Dec. 19.

When is Sandra Day O'Connor's funeral service?

Nominated by President Ronald Reagan, O'Connor served on the Supreme Court from 1981 until 2006. Hundreds paid their respects on Monday as she lay in repose at the Supreme Court with dozens of her former staffers, clerks and current justices on hand.

Services continued Tuesday, Dec. 19 with a private service celebrating O'Connor's life at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.

Biden and O'Connor: Sandra Day O'Connor was the first woman justice. Biden wanted her to own it

Why do flags fly at half-staff?

According to USA.gov, the U.S. flag flies at half-staff or at half-mast when the nation or a state is in mourning.

The flag can be ordered to fly at half-staff by the president, a state governor or the mayor of the District of Columbia.

Here are the events that usually trigger it:

The death of a government official, military member, or first responder

A national tragedy

Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance

Where do flags fly at half-staff or half-mast?

Biden's order requires flags be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations and on all naval vessels in the United States and its territories. Flags at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations will also be flown at half-staff.

Is it half-staff or half-mast?

On ships and at naval stations ashore, flags are flown at half-mast.

Elsewhere ashore, flags are flown at half-staff.

USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why are flags at half-staff today? In honor of Sandra Day O'Connor