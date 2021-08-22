Tennessee flood kills at least 10, dozens missing

Storyful

Parts of Middle Tennessee were hit with a “catastrophic flooding situation” on August 21, according to the National Weather Service, as up to 10 inches of rain fell in Houston, Humphreys, Dickson and Hickman Counties.According to local media, multiple water rescues were underway amid reports of missing residents shared on social media.Local schools were flooded and major highways faced closures, according to local news reports.This footage filmed by Delana Fuller Swinford shows severe flooding and destruction across the city of Waverly. Floodwaters are seen encroaching buses and Waverly Central High School buildings.A flash flood emergency was issued for central Tennessee counties on Saturday. Increased rainfall and flooding were possible as storms were expected to move northwest to southeast across Middle Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Credit: Delana Fuller Swinford via Storyful