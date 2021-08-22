Tennessee flood kills at least 10, dozens missing
Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee has left at least ten people dead and dozens missing as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads. (Aug. 22)
At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
Photos and videos shared on social media showed flooding that destroyed homes and washed away rural roads.
Twin toddlers were among those killed, the sheriff of Humphreys County said.
At least 21 people were dead and dozens remained missing Sunday after record-shattering downpours triggered flooding across parts of the state.
At least 16 people are dead and 51 are missing after middle Tennessee was hit with record rainfall Friday into Saturday morning. In Humphreys County, 10 were killed and about 40 people remain missing, according to Rob Edwards, chief deputy with the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office. "We are working very hard to locate the missing persons," Edwards said in an email to ABC News.
Tennessee National Guard assisting with water rescues
Parts of Middle Tennessee were hit with a “catastrophic flooding situation” on August 21, according to the National Weather Service, as up to 10 inches of rain fell in Houston, Humphreys, Dickson and Hickman Counties.According to local media, multiple water rescues were underway amid reports of missing residents shared on social media.Local schools were flooded and major highways faced closures, according to local news reports.This footage filmed by Delana Fuller Swinford shows severe flooding and destruction across the city of Waverly. Floodwaters are seen encroaching buses and Waverly Central High School buildings.A flash flood emergency was issued for central Tennessee counties on Saturday. Increased rainfall and flooding were possible as storms were expected to move northwest to southeast across Middle Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Credit: Delana Fuller Swinford via Storyful
Deadly flooding devastated parts of Middle Tennessee on Saturday, August 21, causing widespread damage and multiple deaths, according to local reports.Newly released footage filmed by Steve Smith on Saturday shows the aftermath of the severe flooding including debris, fallen trees and power lines, and damaged vehicles.According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, at least 15 people have died and more than 30 others are missing, local media reported.The city of McEwen, located approximately 10 miles from Waverly, measured over 17 inches of rainfall on Saturday, breaking the all-time 24 hour record for the state of Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service’s preliminary report. Credit: Steve Smith via Storyful
Fifteen people are dead and 40 are missing in Humphreys County, where the beloved country singer has a ranch.
At least eight people including two twin toddlers were killed in catastrophic flooding that hit parts of Middle Tennessee on August 21, according to local media.As of Saturday morning, up to 10 inches of rain had fallen in Houston, Humphreys, Dickson and Hickman Counties, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Search and rescue efforts continued throughout the day amid reports of missing residents shared on social media.Increased rainfall and flooding were possible as storms were forecast to move northwest to southeast across Middle Tennessee, according to the NWS.This video filmed by Waverly resident Leaha Duff shows a submerged parking lot at the city’s Walmart Supercenter store on Saturday. Credit: Leaha Duff via Storyful
The death toll continued to rise in Middle Tennessee on Sunday as rescue efforts and cleanup operations continued after a historic rainfall event caused devastating flooding on Saturday. The flooding is being blamed for the deaths of at least 21 people while dozens remain missing, The Tennesseean reported. Hundreds of homes are said to be uninhabitable. As intense and relentless downpours persisted throughout much of the day on Saturday, homes were destroyed and roads were washed out, according
GoFundMeTwin 7-month-old babies were swept from their father’s arms during devastating flooding in rural Tennessee that left dozens more dead or missing.The Associated Press reported that at least 10 people were dead, while local outlets said the toll had risen to 21 by late afternoon.Record-setting rains on Saturday led to swollen creeks that unleashed flash floods in Waverly in Humphreys County, swamping homes and leaving residents clinging to debris in raging rapids.“They were washed away in
