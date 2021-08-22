Tennessee flooding leaves 10 dead and dozens missing as heavy rainfall lashes state

Heavy flooding striking parts of Tennessee left at least 10 people dead and 40 others missing, Humphreys County Sheriff's office Chris Davis told the Tennessean Saturday.

Driving the news: Heavy rainfall was pummeling much of the state. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said dangerous flash flooding closed a major local highway near McEwen, and the National Weather Service reporting potential record rainfall near fellow Humphreys County city McEwen.

Crews from @TNHighwayPatrol are in Humphreys County helping local agencies with water rescues, aerial searches and more in wake of today’s flooding. pic.twitter.com/u0LxzIIkoz — TN Dept. of Safety (@TNDeptofSafety) August 21, 2021

Of note: 17.02 inches of rain had fallen in McEwen from midnight to just before 10.30p.m. ET— meaning it "likely broke the all-time 24 hour rainfall record for the state," the NWS tweeted.

What else is happening: A curfew was enacted for Humphreys County in the evening, Davis said to WSMV.

Rob Edwards, the chief deputy of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, told the New York Times there were "power outages all over the area" and that " loss of all cellphone coverage from the major carriers" was complicating issues.

Context: A UN IPCC report on climate science published earlier this month found that extreme precipitation events, including heavy downpours, are becoming more frequent and severe.

7:50 PM Update -



Heaviest rainfall continues to move south into our SW counties. Rainfall rates across the area have been around 2-3 additional inches.



If you are in this area, please do not go out tonight if you do not have to. Flooding is especially dangerous at night. pic.twitter.com/RrtsRh39hN — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) August 22, 2021

https://twitter.com/NWSNashville/status/1429244320599662592

