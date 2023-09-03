Tennessee gas prices: This expert says 'relief is coming.' Find out when and where

Taking one last road trip before summer officially ends? You're probably thankful gas prices at the moment are easing off.

While there may be one more spike ahead, it's likely this is the beginning of cheaper gas for the rest of the year.

Tennessee remains one of the cheapest states to buy gas, with prices averaging $3.43 — about 20 cents lower than the national average. Nashville's average is slightly higher, at $3.52 a gallon, about 12 cents more than last year.

"Gas prices have remained relatively quiet this summer, but began spiking in late July and August as Saudi Arabia and Russia cut production, pushing oil prices higher," according to GasBuddy. "While gas prices have started to ease as the summer winds down, there still could be one last hurrah at the pump before things cool off this fall."

But there is an end in site, said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy.

When will gas prices be cheaper?

It's hard to say exactly when gas prices will start to decrease, but by mid-September, most areas of the country will switch from the summer blend of gasoline to the less-expensive winter version.

De Haan said the switch should bring with it a nice decrease in prices.

"Relief is coming for a lot of folks. If you're east of the Rockies, it'll be pretty smooth sailing," De Haan said, noting that some refinery snafus in California may keep prices high longer on the West Coast.

Historically, demand at pumps drops off after summer as schools are back in session and people travel less, putting downward pressure on prices.

The change in gasoline blends, coupled with historically less demand, could be a recipe for significant price decreases.

"By Thanksgiving, the national average could fall 25 to as much as 50 cents a gallon," De Haan said. "We may see some of those low price states fall under $3 a gallon."

How do Tennessee gas prices compare?

Tennessee is the sixth cheapest state to buy gas, according to AAA — behind Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The South in general tends to be the cheapest area to buy gas because its states are closer to refineries in the Gulf of Mexico, and taxes are typically cheaper.

The West Coast remains the most expensive on average with a tank of gas costing about $5.29 in California. The only other state that tips $5? Washington.

Middle Tennessee continues to have some of the most expensive gas in the state, according to AAA.

Williamson County has the most expensive gas with the average gallon costing about $3.73. Davidson County is about 20 cents cheaper.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee gas prices: When they are expected to fall and by how much