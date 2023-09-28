Tennessee gets federal money to help cover its August tornado cleanup efforts

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved disaster funding to Tennessee counties that were affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and even a tornado on Aug. 7.

Money will be available for emergency repair and replacement of damaged buildings in Bledsoe, Coffee, Cumberland, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Meigs, Rhea, Roane and Van Buren counties. The funds go to local governments and nonprofits that helped residents recover and rebuild.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan said the money will support his agency's ongoing efforts.

The tornado that hit Knoxville in August caused major damage to Lovell Crossings Apartments and the surrounding areas. It was classified as "strong," and had peak winds of 130 mph.

Anthony Cavallucci, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, told Knox News in the aftermath that the storm didn't look like it would produce a tornado. He said the majority of storms that occurred that day did not rotate like tornadoes do.

"It is pretty unusual to be under a tornado watch in August in East Tennessee. That should have been a clue that something was a lot different than normal," he said.

The FEMA website says local governments and certain types of private nonprofits can apply for grants to do either emergency or permanent work.

Emergency work includes debris removal. Permanent work includes rebuilding roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and equipment, public utilities and parks, recreational and other facilities.

Tennessee's acceptance of federal funds comes at a time when the legislature is considering rejecting federal funds in another area: education.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, and state House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, created a working group to review what education funding state and local governments in Tennessee receive from the federal government, how the funding is used, whether the state could provide the same services, and whether it would be feasible to reject the funds, The Tennessean reported.

That group will produce a recommendation by Jan. 9, the day the state legislature is set to return to session.

Liz Keller, Vivian Jones and Devarrick Turner contributed to this report.

