Tennessee GOP pushes gun bill over law enforcement concerns

  • Members of the Tennessee House debate a bill allowing most adults to carry handguns without obtaining a permit Monday, March 29, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The bill passed the House, 64-29, and can now be signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, speaks on behalf of his bill allowing most adults to carry handguns without obtaining a permit Monday, March 29, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The bill passed the House, 64-29, and can now be signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Members of the Tennessee House of Representatives cast their votes and watch the tally board as they vote on a bill allowing most adults to carry handguns without obtaining a permit Monday, March 29, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The bill passed the House, 64-29, and can now be signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, bottom, bumps fists with Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, after Lamberth's bill allowing most adults to carry handguns without obtaining a permit passed, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Shaundelle Brooks, appearing with a group of faith leaders, speaks near the Tennessee Capitol Monday, March 29, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks spoke against a bill that would lift permitting requirements to carry a handgun. Brooks' son, Akilah DaSilva, was one of four people killed in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)
1 / 5

Guns Tennessee

Members of the Tennessee House debate a bill allowing most adults to carry handguns without obtaining a permit Monday, March 29, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The bill passed the House, 64-29, and can now be signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
KIMBERLEE KRUESI
·5 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When Tennessee lawmakers pushed last summer to increase penalties against demonstrators demanding police reform, they did so in the name of supporting law enforcement. But when police advocacy groups asked them not to remove background checks and training requirements for most people seeking to carry a handgun, Republicans in charge at the Capitol were decidedly less responsive.

Support for the permitless carry bill this year reflects an uncomfortable tension between GOP leaders' tendency to heap praise on law enforcement while ignoring those same officials' criticism of legislation that would remove the last vestige of permitting requirements for most gun owners.

The Tennessee debate is playing out as national leaders call for increasing gun regulation in the aftermath of two mass shootings. President Joe Biden has called on Congress to act, and his fellow Democrats have said they’re pushing toward measures that would do the opposite of the Tennessee measure — expand background checks. But Congress hasn’t passed any major gun regulations since the mid-1990s, leaving most significant gun legislation in states’ hands, where new laws tend to lean in favor of expanding rights.

Tennessee police chiefs, sheriffs and prosecutors have defended the state's existing gun permit system, arguing it's essential in determining who can carry firearms legally and weeding out those who should not. They warn that removing such requirements could make it more dangerous for officers and communities.

“Our lawmakers keep trumpeting their support for law enforcement, but for those who voted for this dangerous permitless carry bill, it’s clear that those are empty words,” said Linda McFadyen-Ketchum, a volunteer with the Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action, which advocates for gun safety.

“Every major law enforcement agency in Tennessee — along with business leaders, medical professionals, faith leaders, and more — opposes this bill, and we’ll stand with them as we fight to make sure the bill never becomes law," she added.

Law enforcement organizations opposed to the current legislation, dubbed “constitutional carry” by its proponents, include the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.

“Since 1996, almost 25 years of successful implementation, the existing permit process has served our citizens well,” the sheriffs' group recently wrote in a letter to House lawmakers. “The handgun carry permit process provides a method and procedure that allows confirmation and verification of lawful handgun carry.”

While testifying against the bill, TBI Senior Policy Adviser Jimmy Musice told lawmakers that Tennessee's handgun permit system helped prevent roughly 5,500 people from carrying a weapon because it flagged them as ineligible.

“We don’t have any issue, and support the underlying policy that those that are legally permissible to carry possess a firearm and defend themselves,” Musice said. “The permit process allows us to actually do that by knowing if that person truly is lawful.”

Those concerns, however, have been downplayed or ignored by Gov. Bill Lee and Republican lawmakers.

Lawmakers backing the measure contend such risks are acceptable in the name of strengthening the rights to bear arms guaranteed under the Second Amendment. They note that the bill would increase certain gun-related penalties, which they say would improve safety by harshly punishing those who were already going to ignore the law.

Asked Monday whether recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado gave him any concern about timing, Lee said the increased penalties mean that “we in fact will be strengthening laws that would help prevent gun crimes in the future.”

Others point out that law enforcement groups have opposed loosening gun permit restrictions for years.

“We love and respect our law enforcement officers, but there’s been very few bills that have recognized the rights of citizens of this state to carry that law enforcement has not opposed almost unanimously,” said GOP state Sen. Mike Bell, the bill’s sponsor.

The quiet sidestepping of law enforcement's concerns stands in sharp contrast to remarks many Republicans made last year as hundreds of thousands across the state and U.S. gathered to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Tennessee lawmakers not only decried those who demanded defunding or reducing spending on police departments, but went on the offensive to punish protesters who had been camping outside the Capitol for police reform. When the General Assembly gathered for a special legislative session last August, GOP members framed the targeting of protesters as a clear choice.

“You can support our law enforcement officers or you can spit in their face by voting against this,” Republican Majority Leader William Lamberth said at the time.

Lee signed that bill into law.

This year, the Republican governor has made the permitless bill a top priority. The bill is currently headed to his desk, where he's expected to sign it soon. The push comes after Lee signed legislation in 2019 that relaxed the state’s handgun law by allowing people to obtain a concealed-carry-only permit that doesn't require them to demonstrate the ability to fire a weapon.

When asked about law enforcement opposing the bill earlier this year, Lee described that feedback as “important."

“You can protect the Second Amendment and you can protect the citizens of our state at the same time,” Lee told reporters.

Under this year's bill, adults 21 and older and military members between 18 and 20 would be allowed to open or concealed carry handguns without a permit. The bill, if enacted, would increase certain penalties. For example, theft of a firearm — now a misdemeanor that carries a 30-day sentence — would become a felony with a mandatory six month incarceration. It also makes exceptions for people with certain mental illnesses and criminal convictions.

Nationwide, at least six states are also weighing similar measures this year, with supporters eager to join nearly 20 others that currently don’t require permits for concealed carry, while more than 30 states allow permitless open carry.

Recommended Stories

  • More than 100 lawmakers call on Biden to regulate weapon used in Colorado shooting

    Lawmakers ask President Joe Biden to take executive action and regulate the Ruger AR-556, the pistol used in a recent shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

  • A GOP chair called Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a 'witch.' She says that's throwing 'gas on this fire.'

    "It's just really a sad moment in America where people who are leading are treated with such disrespect," Governor Gretchen Whitmer told CNN.

  • Biden tells migrants to stay put. Central Americans hear a different message

    LA TÉCNICA, GUATEMALA (Reuters) - Maritza Hernández arrived at this remote Guatemalan village exhausted, with two young kids in tow and more than a thousand miles left to travel. "I heard news they are letting children in," said Hernández, explaining she planned to cross the U.S. border in Texas and seek asylum. The number of immigrant families apprehended by U.S. agents along the southern border nearly tripled in February from a month earlier to about 19,000 people.

  • Good news about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and teens

    Dr. Jen Ashton talks about Pfizer’s claim that its vaccine is 100% effective against COVID-19 infection in kids ages 12-15.

  • Major Biden 'Nipped' Person On Walk In Second White House Incident

    The White House said the National Park Service employee was seen by medical staff "out of an abundance of caution."

  • AstraZeneca vaccine - was it really worth it?

    AstraZeneca has become a political football in a European blame game over its covid vaccine.

  • Kraft: Spending spree response to 7-9 record, not Brady win

    New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft denied on Wednesday that the team’s unprecedented free agent spending spree this offseason was in response to watching Tom Brady win the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. Speaking with reporters, Kraft also blamed Cam Newton’s poor results last season on COVID-19. The 2015 NFL MVP, who threw for only eight touchdowns in his first year with New England, tested positive for the disease and missed one game, then presided over three straight losses when he returned.

  • Supreme Court questions amateurism in NCAA v. Alston

    The US Supreme Court heard the NCAA v. Alston case on Wednesday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde broke down the hearing and what we can expect moving forward.

  • AFC East news: All things Patriots free agency for Bills fans to know

    Free agency rundown of the New England Patriots for Buffalo Bills, AFC East fans.

  • DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonuses for teachers, principals from federal stimulus money

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday proposed $1,000 bonuses for Florida classroom teachers and principals, describing them as a reward for educators who have kept the state’s schools open during the pandemic.

  • U.S. court slams brakes on Trump-era hog slaughter line speed rule; union cheers

    The largest U.S. meatpacking union celebrated a victory in federal court on Wednesday that it said invalidated a Trump-era rule allowing hog slaughter plants to run without line speed limits. A lawsuit brought against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union and three of its local chapters had challenged the 2019 rule change, arguing that faster slaughter speeds undermined worker safety. Seaboard Foods, the second-biggest U.S. pig producer after Smithfield Foods, sped up its Guymon, Oklahoma, pork plant last year, becoming the first company to operate under the new rule.

  • New COVID strain detected in Israel; Pfizer vaccine purchase bid delayed

    A new coronavirus strain has been identified in Israel, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, used primarily in a swift nationwide inoculation drive, appeared to be effective against it. Separately, a bid by the Israeli government to secure 36 million more Pfizer/BioNTech doses for use as booster shots or for children once they are eligible hit a snag this week over political infighting. The cabinet had been set for Monday to approve the purchase, at around 3.5 billion shekels ($1.05 billion), but it was called off in a squabble between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, Benny Gantz, who heads a rival party, over judicial appointments.

  • Ga. Legislature Pushes to Loosen Gun Laws 2 Weeks After Spa Shootings

    Democrats, who are in the minority in the state, had instead proposed measures to enact a five-day waiting period and require background checks before buying a gun

  • Texans QB Deshaun Watson accused of sexual misconduct by three more women

    More women are accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct. Three separate lawsuits were filed on Sunday accusing him of misconduct while getting massages. All of the women are named as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit and are being represented by Houston lawyer Anthony Buzbee.

  • Putin's spies are getting sloppy: 'America isn't sending a guy to your house to kill you with a hammer, but the Russians will,' NATO official says

    Bulgaria has arrested "The Resident," and five others in an alleged spy ring targeting NATO defense officials.

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

    Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.

  • Mozambique: Why IS is so hard to defeat in Mozambique

    The jihadists appear to be aiming to create their own self-declared "caliphate".

  • NCAA President to meet with protesting basketball players

    NCAA President Mark Emmert is planning to meet this week with a group of basketball players who used a social media campaign at the start of March Madness to protest rules banning college athletes from earning money from their names, images and likenesses. Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, said Tuesday that Emmert is scheduled to hold a video conference call with Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Rutgers’ Geo Baker on Thursday ay 9 a.m. EDT.

  • Stephen Curry hilariously recalled searching for frat parties at 19

    Curry had a perfect answer when asked to put into perspective what James Wiseman is doing at 19, and what he was doing at the same age.

  • MSNBC Ekes Out First Quarterly Win in Total-Day Viewers, But Fox News Wins All of March

    MSNBC eked out a narrow victory over its cable rivals in total day viewers in the first quarter for the first time ever. The win was close: MSNBC averaged 1.38 million viewers while CNN averaged 1.36 million and Fox News averaged 1.34 million. As a result, MSNBC’s total-day quarterly ratings beat Fox News’ for the first time since 2001 — though Fox News mounted a comeback for the month of March (more on that below). Fox News also scored a win in total primetime viewership for the quarter, as TheWrap previously projected, drawing 2.480 million total average viewers from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. MSNBC averaged 2.238 million primetime viewers in that time period while CNN saw 1.935 million. But if you just look at weekdays, MSNBC scored the narrowest of wins in primetime too: From Monday to Friday, MSNBC’s primetime lineup averaged 2.91489 million viewers compared to Fox News’ 2.9187 million. Also Read: Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Poised to Win Quarter in Total All-Day Viewers for First Time All of the cable news networks saw declines in total viewership following the ratings boom in the weeks following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, President Joe Biden’s inauguration and former...Read original story MSNBC Ekes Out First Quarterly Win in Total-Day Viewers, But Fox News Wins All of March At TheWrap