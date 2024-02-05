Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers State of the State address. How to watch or livestream

Gov. Bill Lee will outline his priorities for the year when he delivers his sixth State of the State address Monday night before the Tennessee General Assembly.

Lee's speech is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT from the House chambers at the state Capitol. Come back here to watch live.

“Tennessee is a remarkable place with a richness of passionate people of all kinds, an unrivaled culture and deep-rooted traditions," Lee said, according to speech excerpts his office released Monday morning. "We are also a state that is focused on opportunity, security and freedom for all of her people. So, in 2024, and frankly for the remainder of my time in office, I believe our job is to fortify that which has been built over the years, and to remember the work it took to get here.”

The Republican governor is expected to tout his proposal to expand school choice statewide through a new voucher program, push an effort to protect the music industry from the artificial intelligence and advance economic opportunities in rural areas.

Lee's office also released a video preview of the address.

