Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee formally unveils voucher expansion as Democrats ramp up opposition

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee proposed Tuesday a new statewide school choice program that would provide 20,000 students up to $7,075 each to attend private or home schools, with a plan to expand to universal eligibility in 2025.

Lee outlined his Education Freedom Scholarship Act at the Tennessee State Museum alongside Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose state adopted a universal school choice policy earlier this year.

"Access to high quality education has the power to change the trajectory of a child's life forever. There is no question that today is the time,” Lee said. “Of the million children that are in school in Tennessee, 900,000 of them do not have a choice about the school that their family might choose. Every Tennessee child ... deserves a shot at success.”

Gov. Bill Lee proposes a new statewide school choice program, Education Freedom Scholarship Act, at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

No bill has been formally filed in the legislature yet. But according to details from the governor's office, half of the 20,000 slots funded by the bill would be made available to students whose families’ income are below 300% of the federal poverty level, students with disabilities, and those who meet eligibility requirements for the existing Education Savings Account pilot program during the first year. The remaining 10,000 will be made available to any student currently entitled to attend a public school.

Beginning in the 2025-26 school year, eligibility for the program would open to all Tennessee students, regardless of income or previous school enrollment. If demand exceeds available funding, previously enrolled program participants, low-income students, and students enrolled in public schools would be prioritized.

Funds could be used to pay tuition, uniform fees, technology, and transportation costs at any private school, or any home school umbrella or church-related school. Participants could also use funds for tutoring services, computers and technology, afterschool program fees, fees associated with college entrance exams like the SAT and ACT, AP and similar for-credit exams, and state-recognized industry certification exams.

Lee did not answer questions Tuesday on whether private schools participating in the program would be held to the same accountability standards the state imposes on public schools, including participating in annual TCAP testing, A-F letter grading of schools, and the new third grade retention law.

"Final details of this legislation are still being worked out. This is day one. It's November," Lee said. "The General Assembly will come back in January and this will be a legislative effort and then we're going to work together with the legislature to find the final ... details of this legislation."

A formal fiscal analysis is not yet available. Based on the number of students targeted, the program would cost the state $141.5 million if all slots are filled, plus administrative costs. Lee said Tuesday that the program would be funded by a separate scholarship account, and would not impact the existing Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding structure for K-12 education.

Sanders applauded Lee's proposal as part of "an absolute conservative education revolution in our country.”

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) visits Tennessee to support Gov. Bill Lee's proposal at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

“Tennessee is joining Arkansas to say yes, individual students need individual education," Sanders said. "A student’s ZIP code shouldn’t be the only thing that determines where they go to school."

Lee has long been a proponent of school choice, having first proposed a statewide school choice program in his first weeks in office in 2019. His Education Savings Accounts program, which was implemented last year after surviving a years-long legal challenge, currently offers about $9,000 in state funds to about 2,400 low- and middle-income students in Davidson, Shelby, and Hamilton counties.

TCAP test scores for ESA students show participants performed lower than their public school peers during the first year of the program in 2022-23. School administrators say that number may be more indicative of the student population the program is designed to reach ― or administrative hiccups due to the swift rollout of the program weeks before school began. According to the Tennessee Department of Education, 91% of participating parents reported they are satisfied with their student's academic growth during the first year of the program.

Republican leadership appears unified in support

Republican leadership in both the House and Senate appeared unified in support of Lee's Education Freedom Scholarship proposal on Tuesday.

"I'm here because I believe in education,” McNally said, pledging that the legislature would take up the governor's proposal. "Where we seem to fail is when we require a student to go to a failing school just because of their geographic location.”

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, gives support to Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Sexton, who voted against Lee’s first school choice proposal in 2019, stood alongside the governor Tuesday, and endorsed the policy.

"We're going to continue to invest in public education in our state, but at the same time, we have to realize that for kids that may not be the best place for them at that point in time ― so we should empower parents and give them the ability to choose what is best for their child, whether that's public, private, charter, or Christian, the opportunity, and the options should be up to that individual parent to make that decision for themselves."

“This is no longer about defunding public education," he said. "It is now about finding a quality education for your child."

No Democrats were present to support the bill, though Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, attended to show his support for fully funding public schools. Democrats have widely criticized the proposal.

"We know that this will be devastating to our public education system," Jones told The Tennessean. "This is not going to help the students in my district. It's going to be a lifeboat for maybe a few students and is going to be a Titanic for the vast majority of students left in our public schools."

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, said parents "should be empowered to make the the best education decisions for their children by having input over where their taxpayer dollars are spent." House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, called Lee's proposal "a bold idea that will empower families and change lives."

Passage of Lee’s proposal still could bipartisan opposition. While key lawmakers have recently indicated movement to expand school options statewide next year, at least 13 Republican House members who opposed the 2019 legislation remain in office.

Also joining Lee in announcing the program where two families participating in the current Education Savings Account program.

"You shouldn't ever have to worry about feeding your children and education," said Arieale Munson of Shelby County, who enrolled her 12-year-old son in the program. "I'm a single parent, so the ESA program helped me be able to make this possible. My children mean the world to me, so of course I want to make the best decision for them. This is about choice."

Democrats decry vouchers as ‘coupon system’ for the wealthy

House and Senate Democrats stood united Tuesday in condemning Lee’s proposal as a “a scam," and "a coupon system" for wealthy families.

“This program is for middle class families who do not want to pay the full price or tuition for private institutions,” said Senate Democratic Caucus Chair London Lamar, D-Memphis. “Vouchers are a scam. They steal public tax dollars from my neighborhood schools and give them to wealthy families create a coupon system for their private school tuition.”

Democrats told reporters that they've had private conversations with Republicans who voted against Lee's ESA bill in 2019, but did not offer any details about building a bipartisan coalition of opposition.

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, argued that Lee’s education policies have constituted a "strategic and purposeful undermining" of the public school system in Tennessee.

Among the areas of concern, he cited the state Charter School Commission that can overrule local school board’s decisions, the overhaul of the how the state funds K-12 education and the controversial retention law — in addition to the voucher push

"Vouchers don't equal school choice or educational freedom. Private schools get to choose their students not the other way around," Clemmons said. “School vouchers are a scam to divert tax dollars away from local public schools and into private schools that are not accountable to taxpayers and do not have to serve all students."

At the least, Democrats argued, lawmakers should wait to see the results of the five-year ESA pilot program before further expanding voucher options.

“The plan is to completely level public education – because the Republicans are tired of being in the business of public education, and they want those tax dollars – our tax dollars, your tax dollars – to go to private entities,” said Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville.

Organizations pledge support, opposition

Already, groups on both sides of the debate are ramping up for the legislative fight ahead.

The Beacon Center of Tennessee threw its support behind the proposal, citing recent polling the conservative think tank conducted showing nearly 70% support among Tennessee voters.

Americans for Prosperity of Tennessee operatives have already knocked on more than 186,000 doors to bolster support for school choice expansion, the group told The Tennessean, and plans to top 200,000 doors before the legislature returns in January. The group, which has the backing of the conservative network founded by the billionaire Koch brothers, has hired nearly 100 part-time workers, and is ready to engage targeted mailers, billboards, and digital ads in the effort.

The American Federation for Children reiterated the organization's support, applauding the governor for backing school choice.

On the other side, the Tennessee Education Association released a lengthy statement from its president calling public schools the "foundation of the communities they serve" and Lee's proposal would divert much-needed funding away from already underfunded schools and "threaten the strength of our Tennessee communities."

