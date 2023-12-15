Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issues 22 pardons, commutation to woman convicted at 21

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Friday issued 22 pardons and a commutation to parole eligibility. Lee is seen here on Sunday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Friday issued 22 pardons and an executive commutation for a Davidson County woman convicted of first degree murder in 2000, opening the door for her to receive parole after a "commendable" record of rehabilitation in prison.

The pardons also include two people from Shelby County, another from Knox County. It is Lee's third year in a row to grant a swath of December clemency decisions. The governor in 2020 loosened criteria to qualify for a governor's review, granting clemency to 17 people in 2021 and 46 in 2022.

Michelle Lockwood-Tipton received Lee's only commutation this year, which expedites her to parole eligibility but does not automatically release her from prison.

Lockwood-Tipton was 21 when her then-boyfriend killed Pamela Hale, a clerk at a Pigeon Forge hotel, during the course of a robbery. Lee said she had no prior criminal record and, "through the process, it was determined she was shocked by the killing and unaware that was going to happen."

"She was obviously very young, and she’s spent a tremendous amount of time in prison," Lee said. "She’s been exceptional in her rehabilitation."

Lockwood-Tipton went to prison shortly after obtaining her high school diploma, and she later earned her associate's degree and is now pursuing a master's in theology from Lipscomb University.

Lee said Lockwood-Tipton received "broad community support" from both inside and outside the prison, including members of the Lipscomb community. Cyntoia Brown-Long, a sex trafficking victim sentenced for murder at 16 who later received executive clemency from former Gov. Bill Haslam, was mentored by Lockwood-Tipton while in prison and also spoke on her behalf.

In total, the governor on Friday granted 22 pardons, which is considered an official statement of forgiveness for those who have already served their time and have been released from incarceration.

Here are the actions the governor took on Friday:

Amanda Vaughn, Perry County – Executive Action: Pardon

Ann Marie Byrd, Davidson County and Williamson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Brendan Sullivan, Blount County – Executive Action: Pardon

Cheryl Douglas, Rutherford County – Executive Action: Pardon

Chris Ann Hobson, Fayette County – Executive Action: Pardon

Christopher Park, Davidson County, Sumner County and Wilson County – Executive Action: Pardon

DeAndre Brown, Shelby County – Executive Action: Pardon

Demetria Garner, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Donnell Spraggins, Shelby County – Executive Action: Pardon

Catrina Cabe, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Eddie Criswell, Madison County – Executive Action: Pardon

Edward Guthrie, Bradley County – Executive Action: Pardon

Jimmy Harris, Overton County and Putnam County – Executive Action: Pardon

Joseph Claggett, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Joshua Owens, Bradley County – Executive Action: Pardon

Kamiko Michelle Paris, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Kevin Campbell, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Melissa Whitehead-Gregory, Tipton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Michelle Lockwood-Tipton, Sevier County – Executive Action: Commutation to parole eligibility after serving 25 years

Rhonda Shelton, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Robert Scales, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Tara Woods, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Tylor Trotter, Knox County – Executive Action, Pardon

