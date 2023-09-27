Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee open to rejecting $1.8B in federal school funding, cites 'excessive overreach'

Gov. Bill Lee denounced the federal government’s “excessive overreach” while expressing support for legislative leadership’s move to explore rejecting $1.8 billion a year in federal education funding.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, appointed a 10-member working group this week to review how federal education funding is used, and recommend a strategy for how to reject the funding before the legislature returns in January.

“I’ll be very interested in whatever options they come up with,” Lee told reporters on Wednesday. “I think what the state has to do is look at what is the best way to spend taxpayer dollars. Not just in the short term, but in the long term.”

Federal education funding that Tennessee receives supports Title I, IDEA, and other federal programs which support low-income students, students with disabilities, and school lunch programs.

“The federal government has had excessive overreach time and time again in the last few years, and that's what prompts states like ours to look at any number of ways that we can more effectively make decisions for Tennesseans – out of the control of the federal government,” Lee said, speaking after a groundbreaking event in Nashville on Wednesday.

The governor did not name any specific restrictions tied to federal education funding that he would like to see eliminated. Instead, Lee repeatedly emphasized that the panel was appointed by Republican leaders in the legislature – and has not yet made any recommendations.

Rejecting federal funding would require a vote from the legislature, and support from the governor. With a Republican supermajority controlling the legislature, rejecting all or part of the $1.8 billion is a real possibility.

“Can we afford it? I think we can, based off our budget numbers and how we've been performing,” Sexton told reporters Wednesday after the groundbreaking event. “And is it important enough for us to be independent? You have everybody running for president on the Republican side saying we need to do away with the [U.S.] Department of Education.”

Sexton has said that if the state does reject federal funding, the state will pick up the cost of funding the programs currently funded by federal dollars.

Democrats have argued that such a move would require taxpayers to pay twice for Tennessee’s public education system – once through state taxes, and again federal taxes, which they would never benefit from.

“I don't think they're paying twice,” Sexton said. “If the federal government truly wanted the states to be successful, then they should release the restrictions and regulations to the states, return Tennessee taxpayers’ money back to the state, and get back to the basics of the border, military and other things.”

The U.S. Department of Education has deemed the move “political posturing” that could impede access to tutoring, afterschool and summer programs, school counselors and mental health professionals.

“Our students need more – not less – to support their academic recovery and address the youth mental health crisis,” federal Department of Education spokesperson told The Tennessean in an email.

“Any elected leader in any state threatening to reject federal public education funds should have to answer to their local educators and parents in their community about the detrimental impact it would have on their community’s education system and their students’ futures,” the spokesperson added.

But Sexton said cutting financial ties to the federal government is a matter of philosophy.

“It’s a philosophy thing. Does the federal government provide everything for us? Or was the federal government set up by the states? The federal government was set up by the states,” Sexton said. “We should do everything that we can to be whole and autonomous and independent from the federal government.”

Sexton noted that the U.S. Department of Education did not exist until the 1970s.

“We were doing fine in education until the 70s,” he said. “It’s not like they increased the attainment level for us.”

Vivian Jones covers state government for The Tennessean. Reach her atvjones@tennessean.com or on X and Threads at @Vivian_E_Jones.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TN Gov. Bill Lee open to rejecting $1.8B in federal school funding