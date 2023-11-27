Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to propose expanding school choice to 20,000 students statewide

Gov. Bill Lee will propose legislation this week to establish a new statewide school voucher program in Tennessee, offering $7,075 in state funds to 20,000 students to attend a private or home school of their choice in the 2024-25 school year — with a plan to open universal eligibility beginning in 2025.

Lee will unveil his Education Freedom Scholarship Act proposal on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CT at the Tennessee State Museum, according to the governor's office. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who led her state to adopt a universal school choice policy this year, will join Lee as he outlines the legislation, according to an official familiar with the plan.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with the media after signing an executive order creating the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council during an event at the Zeanah Engineering Complex on the University of Tennessee's campus in Knoxville on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

“This is an idea that I’ve believed was appropriate for a long time, and I think parents across America are coming to understand more and more is important – and that’s why we’re seeing this movement across the country,” Lee told The Tennessean in a recent interview.

Tennessee legislative leaders, and students participating in the state's existing Education Savings Accounts school choice program will also attend the event. Key lawmakers have recently indicated movement to expand school options statewide next year. Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis, chair of the House Education committee, earlier this month told The Tennessean he would pursue a statewide plan.

Alex Tyler, senior at Lighthouse Christian School, stands in the halls of her school in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. She is one of more than 2,400 students in three Tennessee counties who are enrolled in private schools with tuition and other expenses paid with public funding through the state’s Education Savings Accounts program this year.

Lee has long been a proponent of school choice, having first proposed a statewide school choice program in his first weeks in office in 2019. His Education Savings Accounts program, which was implemented last year after surviving a years-long legal challenge, currently offers about $9,000 in state funds to 2,400 low- and middle-income students in Davidson, Shelby, and Hamilton counties.

Lee's initial program has proved controversial. It initially passed the legislature by one vote, and some Republicans only voted for it with assurances that their counties would not be included.

TCAP test scores for ESA students show participants performed lower than their public school peers during the first year of the program in 2022-23. School administrators say that number may be more indicative of the student population the program is designed to reach ― or administrative hiccups due to the swift rollout of the program weeks before school began. According to the Tennessee Department of Education, 91% of participating parents reported they are satisfied with their student's academic growth during the first year of the program.

The Tennessee Education Association has pledged to roundly oppose any effort to expand the ESA program, decrying expansion as "irresponsible and reckless." Meanwhile, Democrats already are voicing their fierce opposition to any expansion, accusing the Lee administration of devaluing public education.

How the program would work

If approved by the state legislature, Lee’s Education Freedom Scholarship Act would offer 20,000 Tennessee students about $7,075 to attend any private school, and most home schools, beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

Of the 20,000, half will be made available to students whose families’ income are below 300% of the federal poverty level, students with disabilities, and those who meet eligibility requirements for the existing ESA pilot program. The remaining 10,000 will be made available to any student currently entitled to attend a public school.

Beginning in the 2025-26 school year, eligibility for the program would be opened to all Tennessee students, regardless of income or previous school enrollment. If demand exceeds available funding, previously enrolled program participants, low-income students, and students enrolled in public schools would be prioritized.

Approved uses for Education Freedom Scholarship funds would include:

Private school tuition, fees, and uniforms

Textbooks, curricula, and instructional materials

Tutoring services

Transportation fees

Computers, tablets, devices and tech fees used for education

Tuition, fees and textbooks for summer and afterschool academic programs

Fees for early postsecondary opportunity courses or exams, entrance exams required for post secondary admission, and state-recognized industry certification exams

Educational therapy services

It is unclear whether students participating in the Education Freedom Scholarship Act will be required to take any state achievement tests.

“Everyone knows that I’m a proponent of school choice,” Lee told The Tennessean earlier this month. “Anytime we can appropriately expand choice for parents, I’m very interested in looking at it.”

Several states have recently implemented universal school choice laws that offer families state-funded scholarships to pay for tuition, books, transportation and technology costs at non-public schools that are the best fit for their child ― regardless of their income or county residency.

Arkansas, Arizona, Iowa, West Virginia, and Utah have all recently adopted such policies. Critics of such policies argue that they take state funding away from already underfunded government schools.

NewsChannel 5 and the Tennessee Lookout previously reported on some details of Lee's planned announcement.

