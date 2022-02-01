Replay: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives annual State of the State address

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gave his fourth State of the State address Monday at 6 p.m.

Lee's speech comes as he's up for reelection later this year. He's outlined new education priorities and unveiled his new spending plans for Tennessee in the upcoming year.

On Monday morning, Lee's office released excerpts from his upcoming speech. He outlines the need for guarding freedom, fiscal responsibility, powering the economy, protecting life and supporting families.

"We pay a staggering $900 million dollars per day in national debt interest payments," Lee is expected to say. "This is a bipartisan problem working within a broken system, but states with balanced budgets offer a guide to what could be if Washington would just act."

He also plans to release a set of policies centered the around the doctrine of “Tennessee – America at Its Best."

"Today, our country faces challenges of a different kind, but I believe now more than ever, Tennessee embodies America at Its Best," Lee is expected to say. "And in order to ensure that, I am proposing a budget and America at Its Best policies that reinforce freedom, innovation, exceptionalism and optimism."

