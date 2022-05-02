Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee suspends 2022 executions for independent review of lethal injections

Gov. Bill Lee has paused all Tennessee executions through 2022 after granting a temporary reprieve for death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith last month due to a "technical oversight" in the lethal injection.

Lee announced the move in a news release early Monday morning, saying the pause will give time for a third-party review and a complete assessment. Lee's office has declined to answer multiple questions about the nature of the oversight.

According to the release, the review will include:

Circumstances that led to testing the lethal injection chemicals for only potency and sterility but not endotoxins preparing for the April 21 execution

Clarity of the lethal injection process manual that was last updated in 2018, and adherence to testing policies since the update

TDOC staffing considerations

“I review each death penalty case and believe it is an appropriate punishment for heinous crimes,” Lee said in the release. “However, the death penalty is an extremely serious matter, and I expect the Tennessee Department of Correction to leave no question that procedures are correctly followed.”

U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton will oversee the independent review for Tennessee, the release said.

Smith's requests for an intervention ahead of his execution scheduled for April 21 were denied by both Lee and the U.S. Supreme Court. Lee temporarily paused Smith's execution approximately an hour before it was set, citing the "oversight" in the lethal injection preparation.

Federal public defender Kelley Henry released a statement Monday commending Lee's leadership.

"The use of compounded drugs in the context of lethal injection is fraught with risk," Kelley said. "The failure to test for endotoxins is a violation of the protocol."

Smith, 72, was slated to die by lethal injection on April 21.

He was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 1, 1989, killings of his estranged wife, Judith Robirds Smith, 35, and her sons from another marriage, Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13.

Death row inmates are given the choice between lethal injection and the electric chair in Tennessee. Lethal injection is the default method.

Smith's execution was set to be the first since February 2020 due to COVID-19 delays. He was one of five death row inmates set to be executed in Tennessee this year. The Tennessee Supreme Court will set new dates for the 2022 executions, Lee's release said.

Lethal injection protocol previously questioned

Few details have been shared on the oversight that led to Smith's temporary reprieve.

Although parts of the state's execution procedures are shielded by law, the secrecy around the presumed error is unusual when compared to delayed executions over the past 20 years.

There is a precedent in Tennessee for reviewing the lethal injection protocol while under a governor’s moratorium.

In early 2007, then-Gov. Phil Bredesen issued a 90-day pause after it was discovered the state’s written protocols on the method were full of contradictions and unclear directions. Under pressure to execute a well-known defendant, the moratorium was allowed to expire in May 2007 after the protocols were revised.

Although the courts have so far declined to intervene in many of the cases federal public defender Kelley Henry Henry and her team have filed over the past few years, she said each one pushed for increased professionalism and integrity in the process.

“Every single time people in my office have raised a problem about the protocol, the state has made adjustments,” Henry said. “All of that is predictable.... It's going to happen again, no matter how many changes that they make to the protocol, because there's already a standard that's supposed to be followed about when these drugs arrive and checks that are supposed to be made, logbooks that are supposed to be entered.

“And if they've made that mistake, they’ll make it again.”

Smith is one of dozens of death row inmates who joined a lawsuit in 2018 arguing lethal injection amounts to state-sanctioned torture by creating the sensations of drowning and burning alive. It’s one of several pushes, including an ongoing federal lawsuit arguing the current protocol is unconstitutional.

Henry said Tennessee is an "outlier" in its methods.

"When you look at the science, you will see that even if it works exactly as intended, it is torture," she said.

Henry also noted that while the state’s budget funnels a significant amount of money into TDOC, reports show Tennessee’s corrections officers are among the lowest paid in the nation. She argued the individuals tasked with carrying out the protocol are undertrained on the highly technical scientific work of storing and preparing the drugs.

“It's just too much to ask a human being,” she said.

Changing methods in Tennessee

Capital punishment has existed in Tennessee off and on throughout its history, although the methods have changed.

Before 1913, the method of execution was hanging. Few records of these executions exist. Electrocution became the method of execution in 1916 after a two-year hiatus from the death penalty from 1913 to 1915. When capital punishment was reinstated in 1916, records were kept of those sentenced to death by the warden in an "official ledger" that accounted the name, crime and time of death of the 125 executed in Tennessee.

From 1916 to 1960, all executions took place at the Tennessee State Penitentiary in Nashville.

From 1972 until 1978, there were no offenders sentenced to death in Tennessee because the U.S. Supreme Court declared the practice unconstitutional. When the death penalty became legal in the state again in 1978, those offenders sitting on death row from 1960 to 1978 had their sentences commuted mostly to life.

In 1998, the state legislature added lethal injection, and offenders who committed crimes before Jan. 1, 1999, were given the choice of electrocution or lethal injection.

Legislation enacted in March 2000 specifies lethal injection as the primary method of execution.

Tennessee's first execution in nearly 40 years took place April 19, 2000, at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, where Robert Glen Coe was executed by lethal injection.

On Feb. 1, 2007, then-Gov. Phil Bredesen issued an executive order directing TDOC to review the manner in which the death penalty is administered, and all executions were put on hold. On April 30 of that year, the department delivered revised death penalty protocols. The moratorium was lifted May 2, 2007.

On Sept. 12, 2007, Daryl Keith Holton became the first person to be executed by electrocution since 1960.

