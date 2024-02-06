Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee touts school choice, business tax refund in State of the State

Gov. Bill Lee arrives to deliver his State of the State address to the Tennessee General Assembly in the House chamber of the Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

In his sixth State of the State address on Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee branded 2024 as the year to "make school choice a reality for every Tennessee family," even as details of his signature education overhaul have yet to receive a public airing in the General Assembly.

Lee hopes to earmark $141.5 million from his proposed $52.6 billion budget to fund his Education Freedom Scholarships program, a taxpayer-funded initiative to pay for private and religious schools.

“There are thousands of parents in this state who know their student would thrive in a different setting, but the financial barrier is simply too high. It’s time that we change that," Lee said in his annual address, as prepared for delivery. "It’s time that parents get to decide – and not the government – where their child goes to school and what they learn. Some are concerned that more choices for families could mean fewer resources for public schools, but that is simply not true."

Lee and his staff have for months danced around the specific details of the proposal, and lawmakers have yet to officially file legislation on the program. A bill that was accidentally filed and quickly withdrawn last week showed the program would neither require testing or accountability requirements for participating students, nor would it guarantee disability accommodations required of public schools.

Lee’s proposal would offer taxpayer-funded grants to 20,000 students to attend private schools of their choice – and open universal eligibility for the program beginning in 2025. Certain homeschoolers would be eligible to participate.

Tennessee Democrats last week called the education plan a "scam," and Democrats have long warned the program will leech funding from public schools to hand out to well-off families already paying private school tuition. The initial year of Lee's proposal will reserve at least 10,000 slots for families who fall under 300% of the federal poverty threshold, but the other half would be open to families without income limits or who already are paying for private school tuition. Universal eligibility for the program would open in 2025.

Under a public school education funding overhaul Lee championed last year, public schools will receive a $261.3 million increase in the upcoming fiscal year.

"We can give parents choice and support public schools at the same time," Lee said. "You’ll hear me say that over and over again – these two ideas are not in conflict."

Lee addressed a joint session of the 113th Tennessee General Assembly at the state Capitol and released a proposed budget signaling his priorities beyond the education program for his sixth year in office — including a whopping $1.2-billion tax refund program for businesses, artificial intelligence protections for the state's unique music industry and a farmland conservation fund.

The governor's $52.6 billion budget would establish an enormous $1.2 billion fund set aside for franchise tax refunds for businesses, which Lee has previously said is on the advice of legal and tax analysts. At least 80 companies have already requested a refund, finance officials said Monday.

Everyday Tennesseans will technically see a higher tax burden in the upcoming year, as Lee's proposed budget does not include a sales tax holiday. Democrats in the state legislature have called for a repeal of the grocery tax, which Lee has not acted on.

"If Tennessee can afford huge tax cuts, let’s give it to people who punch a clock for a change — instead of billion dollar corporations," Senate Democratic Caucus Chair London Lamar, D-Memphis, said last week.

Overall, finance officials have pumped the brakes on one-time spending. State revenue growth has stagnated in recent months after years of unprecedented growth, but finance officials and Lee on Monday stressed Tennessee remains on solid financial footing and is "well-positioned to flourish."

"In Tennessee, we spend within our means, we steward dollars wisely and we plan ahead," Lee said. "Over the past few years, we have had extraordinary growth. So, this year, while our revenue growth is returning to normal, that new normal is 40% higher than it was just three years ago. We have a very strong economy in Tennessee – an economy that is built to withstand even the pressure of our country’s uncertain economic future."

With a less ambitious budget proposal this year, Lee frequently used his State of the State address to point back at previous accomplishments rather than tout new legislation. He anchored his speech in the biblical story of Nehemiah, an Old Testament figure who helped rebuild Jerusalem and then enlisted the city's population to "take their spot" on the city wall to protect the progress.

"In 2024, Tennessee is as strong as ever," Lee said. "Generations before us have done their part in building our state into what it is today. Now, we must keep it for future generations by holding our spot on the walls that protect our way of life and by further enriching this place that we call home. It’s up to us to hold our spot."

New technology investment

Lee hopes to tackle rising issues related to technology and social media in the coming year, introducing for the first time on Monday a plan to give parents additional control over social media use.

The proposal would require social media companies to obtain parental consent for minors to create their own accounts in Tennessee. Utah and Arkansas passed similar bills last year, though a judge has temporarily blocked enforcement in Arkansas pending an ongoing lawsuit.

"Depression, anxiety and loneliness are all skyrocketing among children," Lee said. "Study after study tells us how damaging social media is for children. We must empower parents with the tools to help their kids online."

Lee will also back legislation to protect Tennessee music artists' likenesses from artificial intelligence, an effort the governor said was necessary to protect the "rich musical heritage" of the state.

"Tennessee has the opportunity to be the first state in the nation to enact this kind of protection, and we hope the ELVIS Act will serve as the blueprint for states across the country," Lee said. "It’s only right that we lead the nation in this effort. Tennessee is the music capital of the world, and we intend to keep it that way."

Rural health funding

Lee proposed a five-year, $200 million investment into rural health care, including stabilization funding for nursing homes, an extension of a dental service program and $15 million for behavioral health hospitals.

The governor in 2021 established the Rural Healthcare Task Force, and said some $80 million of the investment will aim to address the recommendations from that group. More than half of that pot will go toward "Rural Health Resiliency" grants to improve healthcare access in rural areas.

The remainder will go toward three workforce development programs.

"This is possible because of the remarkable opportunity that we have thanks to the success of Tennessee’s one-of-a-kind TennCare Waiver, which continues to exceed expectations and allows us to heavily invest in some of the biggest healthcare challenges facing our state," Lee said. "Because of these shared savings, this investment in rural healthcare will come at no added cost to Tennessee taxpayers."

Tennessee officials, including Lee, have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act over the objections of Democrats as rural Tennessee hospitals continue to close. Rural hospitals often serve aging and low-income populations who qualify for the program and are often disproportionately hit by low reimbursement rates. Tennessee in 2022 had the nation’s highest rate of vulnerable rural hospitals, according to one report, and last year a March of Dimes analysis found nearly one-third of Tennessee counties lack quality maternity care.

"We believe in strong hospitals that keep communities healthy and thriving while Republican politicians have chased away doctors, destroyed healthcare options, and forced hospitals to close," Lamar said in the Democratic caucuses' prebuttal to Lee's address.

Lee pushes new conservation efforts in waterways, farmland

Meanwhile, the governor is pushing for $100 million in funding for conservation, including $71 million to acquire land that the state has identified for potential new state parks and state forests.

Lee has long pushed for new investments for Tennessee's natural resources through its state parks. Lee on Monday proposed a new $20 million investment into the state's waterways as a means of boosting rural economies and expanding kayaking, fishing and canoeing opportunities.

"Over the past five years, Maria and I have traveled to every corner of our state in awe of Tennessee’s natural beauty and rich resources. From the flats of the Wolf River to the peaks of Bays Mountain, to the Ocoee River, this is a beautiful place," Lee said. "Last year, we created a new conservation strategy to preserve the state for generations to come, but there’s more work to do."

The governor also proposed a "Farmland Conservation Fund," citing Tennessee as the "third-most threatened state for farmland loss in the country."

The $25 million fund would benefit Tennessee farmers who put a conservation easement on their land.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee touts school choice in State of the State