Tennessee governor fails to mention gun control in message after shooting

The Republican governor of Tennessee called for compassion and an end to mass violence but pointedly declined to mention guns or gun control in a message to his state on Tuesday evening, a day after three nine-year-old children and three adults were shot dead at a Christian school in Nashville.

“I understand there is pain,” Bill Lee said in a short, pre-recorded video. “I understand the desperation to have answers, to place blame, to argue about a solution that could prevent this horrible tragedy.”

There will “come a time to ask how a person could do this”, Lee said. “There will come a time to discuss and debate policy. But this is not a time for hate or rage. That will not resolve or heal.”

The Nashville shooting was the 129th mass shooting in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and the 13th school shooting this year to cause injuries or death, according to Education Week.

The alleged killer, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, legally purchased seven firearms at five stores, according to police who also said the suspect was treated for an “emotional disorder”.

The shooter carried three guns in the attack at the Covenant School, a private Christian academy, before being shot dead by police.

In 2019 and 2021, Lee signed legislation loosening Tennessee gun laws. The 2021 bill, which was opposed by many police and prosecutor associations, allows most adults to carry handguns in public without a permit, background check or training.

Tennessee does not have “red flag” laws, designed to stop gun purchases by people with criminal records or mental health problems.

Lee also noted that his wife was friends with victims in the Nashville shooting.

“Maria woke up this morning without one of her best friends,” he said.

Cynthia Peak, known as Cindy, “was supposed to come over to have dinner with Maria last night after she filled in as a substitute teacher yesterday at Covenant”, Lee said.

“Cindy and Maria and Katherine Koonce” – the head teacher at the Covenant school who was also killed – “were all teachers at the same school and have been family friends for decades.

“Prayer is the first thing we should do, but it’s not the only thing. Law enforcement officials and educators across our state have been working for years, especially in the last year, to strengthen the safety of schools. That work was not in vain – the courage and swift response by the teachers, officers, and this community without a doubt prevented further tragedy.”

In 2019, Lee signed a school-safety bill encouraging school districts to develop threat-assessment teams. But in his message on Tuesday, he mostly avoided matters of public policy.

“There will be a time to talk about the legislation and budget proposals we’ve brought forward this year,” he said. “And clearly there’s more work to do. But on this day after the tragedy, I want to speak to that which rises above all else. The battle is not against flesh and blood, it’s not against people. The struggle is against evil itself.”

A staunch conservative, Lee is also an evangelical Christian in the charismatic tradition. He has taken rightwing lines on most issues, including in supporting a near-total ban on abortion.