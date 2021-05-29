Tennessee hat shop under fire for posting Star of David 'Not Vaccinated' patch

A Nashville, Tennessee, hat seller removed an Instagram post after fueling social media controversy selling a patch that looks like the Jewish Star of David.

HatWRKS, run by hatmaker Gigi Gaskins, posted a photo of a woman wearing a bright yellow star sticker with the words: "Not Vaccinated."

Social media users responded with the hashtag #HateWorks, calling the patch anti-Semitic and "disgusting." The original Instagram post had thousands of comments before being taken down.

The Star of David has six points and is formed of two, often interlaced, equilateral triangles. Approximately 6 million Jewish people were killed in the Holocaust, when Nazis forced Jews to identify themselves by wearing a yellow six-pointed star.

Nashville, Tennessee, hatmaker Gigi Gaskins works with a customer in her store, hatWRKS.

The business responded with an Instagram statement defending the move:

"People are so outraged by my post? But are you outraged with the tyranny the world is experiencing? If you don't understand what is happening, that is on you not me. I pay much more respect to history by standing up with the fallen than offering silence and compliance."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: COVID vaccine patch: HatWRKS under fire on Jewish Star of David patch