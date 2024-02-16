Tennessee Highway Patrol talks plan to lower motorcycle fatalities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is peeling back the curtain on the rise in motorcycle fatalities with data that reveals new information that even surprised law enforcement.

Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller has spent his career making roads safer. Professionally and personally, he knows the risks of getting on a motorcycle.

“There’s a saying that, ‘if you haven’t laid a motorcycle down, just wait, you will.'”

Deadly motorcycle crashes on the rise in Clarksville

Years ago, Miller wrecked his own motorcycle. That close call was Miller’s last motorcycle ride. But over the years, as Middle Tennessee’s population has grown, so have the dangerous stunts he’s seen other motorcyclists do first-hand.

“Witnessed personally, drivers downloading music from their cellphones,” said Lt. Miller. “Seen drivers raise their face mask up to take a phone call…I’ve worked countless crashes as a trooper where alcohol was related.”

But this is one area where the data gets interesting. Alcohol is not as significant a factor in motorcycle crashes as you might think.

Take Davidson County: In 2023, there 302 motorcycle crashes, but six involved alcohol, and three involved drugs. It goes without saying, law enforcement wants to see zero involving alcohol or drugs, but one of the bigger killers are busy, congested, roads.

“Urban areas are a lot different than our rural areas,” said Lt. Miller. “Speeding drivers, merging lanes, interstates that are merging. You have a lot more traffic congestion. And that traffic congestion is kinda the great equalizer. It’s very dangerous and very sad to say.”

Avid motorcyclist Johnny Pilarski agrees. He feels safer driving country roads than city highways.

“Rural roads absolutely. Less people. There’s just a lot less to worry about,” said Pilarski. “Just being around people is really what drastically increases those chances.”

More young riders dying in Tennessee’s fatal motorcycle crashes, data finds

And as more people move to Middle Tennessee, and choose a motorcycle as a fuel-efficient way to get around town, THP is launching a massive hiring campaign for new troopers, including increasing starting pay to $65,000 a year.

“More troopers, more enforcement, less traffic violations, safer drivers, less traffic fatalities,” said Lt. Miller.

But, Miller admits it will take all drivers to bring down motorcycle fatalities. “We need everyone’s help, everyone’s partnership, to make our roads safer.”

Gender also plays a big role in the fatal crash data; almost 95% of the fatal motorcycle crashes in Tennessee are men.

Deadly motorcycle accidents are on the rise in Tennessee. News 2 explores the disturbing trend and looks at ways to improve safety in a special report Riders at Risk. Find the latest articles in the Riders at Risk series here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.