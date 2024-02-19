Tennessee Hills joins other distilleries as member of Tennessee Whiskey Trail

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Hills Distillery has become an official stop on a trail for whiskey lovers traversing the state.

On Friday, the distillery announced it had joined the Tennessee Whiskey Trail as one of more than 30 distilleries.

The Tennessee Whiskey Trial was launched by the Tennessee Distillers Guild as a way to promote and celebrate the state’s historical ties to the spirit. According to a news release from Tennessee Hills, the trail saw more than 8 million non-local visitors in 2022 and contributed billions in economic impact to Tennessee.

The trail features stops in West, Middle and East Tennessee. Other member distilleries in East Tennessee include Ole Smoky Distillery and Old Forge Distillery.

Tennessee Hills, located at 127 Fox St. in Jonesborough, was founded by Stephen and Jessica Callahan in 2016. Their business has expanded to include the Tennessee Hills Brewstillery in Johnson City and a massive project in Bristol that is slated to open in 2024.

“Tennessee Hills Distillery has been making a name for itself in East Tennessee, so we’re thrilled to welcome them as an official member on the Trail,” executive director of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail Charity Toombs stated in the release. “The Trail is about more than just whiskey. It’s a journey through Tennessee’s history and spirit – and Tennessee Hills is a perfect example.”

A full list of Tennessee Whiskey Trail members and a trail map can be found online.

