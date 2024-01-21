Tennessee hospital dresses up newborn twins as music legends. Can you guess who?

One hospital in Tennessee had a special tribute to Dolly Parton for her birthday.

To mark the “9 to 5” singer’s 78th birthday on Jan. 19, Williamson Health shared a set of adorable photos on Facebook featuring a newborn in the nursery.

In the photos, taken by Kristie Lloyd, the baby donned a crocheted cap that resembled Parton's voluminous blond hair and a multicolored sweater that gave a sweet nod to the singer’s iconic tune, “Coat of Many Colors.”

We're not crying, you're crying. (Courtesy Kristie Lloyd)

To finish off the adorable Parton tribute, the newborn also posed for several photos with a tiny guitar decorated with florals.

Happy birthday, Dolly! (Courtesy Kristie Lloyd)

On YouTube, Williamson Health posted more details about the birthday post, sharing that they paid homage to not one but two members of Tennessee royalty — "the queen of country music," Parton, and "the king of rock 'n' roll," Elvis Presley.

In addition to the crocheted Parton look for one of the newborns, the nursery dressed up their twin as Presley, who was born on Jan. 8, 1935. While Presley was born in Mississippi, he spent much of his life in Memphis, Tennessee, the home of Graceland.

The baby's look included a black crocheted hat for the singer’s pompadour hair style and a white jumpsuit with a red collar. For good measure, the baby also had a tiny crochet microphone in hand.

“Happy birthday month to Dolly and Elvis, and thank you for the memorable mark you’ve made in our home state of Tennessee, in music, and in all of our lives,” the video description read.

The message continued, reading, “We can’t imagine a world today without the impact these two icons have and continue to make on the world, and we can’t wait to see the inspiration these twins take from #Dolly and #Elvis wherever they go in life.”

To celebrate her own birthday this year, Parton broke tradition. Instead of receiving gifts, she surprised fans with a gift of her own — new music.

On Jan. 19, the singer shared a statement on Instagram, reading in part, “It’s my Birthday so I’m going to give you a present!”

“I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album,” she added. “I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL.”

Parton’s album “Rockstar” initially debuted on Nov. 17, 2023, marking her first rock album after more than 5 decades in country music. Among the nine original songs and 21 covers, the original version of the album included featured artists such as Miley Cyrus, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney and more.

The deluxe version of the album saw nine new tracks, which included a cover of “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and a new version of her song “Jolene” featuring Måneskin.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com