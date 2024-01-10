Tennessee House leaders should not fear the people. They can balance access and safety

The start of the Tennessee General Assembly’s 2024 legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 9, was no surprise. It has been a highly anticipated date for months in the wake of a proposal to expand school vouchers statewide and a push by citizens to reform gun laws after last year’s efforts failed.

But the public, members of the press and even lawmakers were stunned by a new policy that restricted access to the Tennessee House of Representatives.

While one gallery (East) is first-come, first serve, in the other (West), a ticket provided by a legislator is now required for citizens to view the proceedings – essentially cutting in half access to people who may not know how to connect with a legislator. In addition, some press members were excluded from the House floor.

The confusion caused a back-and-forth rhetorical volley between Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, the once-expelled member of the famed “Tennessee Three,” and House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, via the House clerk who must have felt like a ping pong ball.

Tennessee lawmakers should welcome the people to watch their work

The east side of the gallery with 120 seats was full, as it turns out, mainly by interns, but also with a few activists, including one who was ejected by Sexton after she interrupted a moment of silence.

The west gallery, which holds 128 people, had about two dozen people, among them, me, who sat with other members of the press.

In years’ past, that side of the gallery has been filled with people who want to see government in action including lobbyists, students on a field trip, activists, curious members of the public, and tourists.

But not anymore.

No doubt ticket requirement had to do with the thousands of activists who descended upon the Capitol during the regular and special sessions in 2023 to demand gun law reform following the murder of six people, including three 9 year-olds, at The Covenant School in Nashville.

On Tuesday, the clerk said the Speaker had the authority to make policy, outside the normal rules, as a matter of public and fire safety.

People look down from the gallery at House Speaker Cameron Sexton during the first day of legislative session at Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville , Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Sexton does indeed have a sacred responsibility to keep people safe and to ensure House members stay focused on the business of the day, but this policy was incredibly short-sighted because he gave the public the impression that he really doesn’t want them there.

At best, there could have been more notice to the public with an explanation instead of the confusion that entailed.

State Constitution empowers citizens against 'arbitrary power'

As members met to start the session, those of us in the gallery could hear the chants of people outside saying: “Who’s House? Our House?” Those sounds encapsulated the feelings of exclusion.

By the way, the state Senate did not impose similar policies in its chamber and from press accounts, business went on as usual.

It’s worth reminding House leadership about Article I Section 2 in the Declaration of Rights of the Tennessee Constitution: “That government being instituted for the common benefit, the doctrine of nonresistance against arbitrary power and oppression is absurd, slavish, and destructive of the good and happiness of mankind.”

There can and should be a healthy balance between public access and public safety. Sexton overcorrected on Tuesday, and he should seek to find a fair and fine balance.

