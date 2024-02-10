How Tennessee can improve its preparedness for natural disasters

Recently, deadly tornadoes leveled parts of Middle Tennessee, flash floods swept through Sevier County, and a deep freeze put our lives on hold from Memphis to Mountain City. Improving our preparedness for these types of natural disasters, and helping us recover more quickly and efficiently, is top of mind for me as a legislator as the General Assembly begins its work this year.

This effort starts with providing the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency with the resources it needs, not only to lead recovery efforts but also to help communities prepare for disasters before they strike.

Three key components are needed to help our state better prepare for natural disasters:

Damaged homes are seen on Jackie Lorraine Drive in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee the day before, killing six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

∎ A statewide system of weather stations called a mesonet.

∎ Statewide access to Flood Predictor, a game-changing tool for understanding flood risk.

∎ Fully authorizing the Resilient Tennessee Revolving Loan Fund.

Investment will help communities statewide

For those not familiar with resilience, emergency management and preparedness, here is what these tools would mean for keeping you and your family safe from natural disasters.

Creating a mesonet in Tennessee would provide valuable information on exactly what is happening in all 95 counties of our state. Building new weather stations and retrofitting others to the highest standards would give state officials, researchers and meteorologists access to more accurate data like soil saturation and wind speeds. This data will be put to work to help us understand the conditions that make disasters more likely to occur.

With this specific data, we can develop advanced warning for areas where disasters like wildfires or flash flooding are likely to occur and greatly increase our preparedness to respond. The other 35 states with mesonets have reaped the benefits by using them to increase the amounts of federal recovery grants and install higher-quality alert systems.

Last year, I proposed that we expand the Flood Predictor program statewide. This year, TEMA is seeking funding for that expansion directly, a move I wholeheartedly support. The software used in this system transforms complicated engineering data into easily digestible maps. (Imagine looking at Google Maps, but instead of traffic, you can see the flood risk of any area of the state given a certain rainfall event.) Deploying this tool statewide could help mitigate the impact of flooding, which is Tennessee’s most frequent and costly natural disaster, by enhancing our understanding of local flood risk.

The best part of these new investments is that we can afford them. Floods alone cost the state on average $243 million per year. For less than 3% of that yearly cost, we can have one of the most advanced resilience toolboxes in the country.

Revolving loan fund can increase preparedness

One of the biggest barriers to improving local disaster preparedness is funding. In collaboration with TEMA, House Majority Leader William Lamberth of Portland has introduced the Resilient Tennessee Revolving Loan Fund Act, which establishes a revolving loan fund dedicated to hazard mitigation projects. This fund is accessible to cities and counties to help acquire the necessary local matches for many federal grants, thereby providing them with essential resources for proactive disaster preparedness. This fund is already seeded with $5 million in state dollars and will attract upwards of $50 million in additional investment from the federal government.

Given the recent challenges faced by our state, including wildfires, tornadoes and floods, it is important to prioritize investment in disaster mitigation to minimize loss of life, mitigate property damage and reduce the cost of recovery.

Greg Vital

While controversial headlines about political divisions dominate many news cycles, my colleagues and I on both sides of the aisle are focused on making sure these initiatives are passed. Reach out to your state representatives and senators and let them know the importance of these investments in preparedness.

State Rep. Greg Vital (R-Harrison), a member of the Agriculture & Natural Resources and Commerce committees, is a longtime advocate for land preservation and natural disaster resilience.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How Tennessee can improve its preparedness for natural disasters