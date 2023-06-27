Tennessee inmate captured while another remains at large after the pair broke out through a jail ceiling, authorities say

Authorities in northwestern Tennessee are asking the public for help locating escaped inmate Ronnie Sharp after he and another man broke out of jail, law enforcement said.

Authorities captured the other escaped inmate, Joshua Harris, Monday evening with the help of a citizen tip, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. Sharp was still at large Monday night.

Sharp, 48, and Harris, 40, were able to flee the Henry County Jail by going through their cell ceiling and then prying open a skylight on the facility’s roof, the sheriff’s office said in an online update.

The pair left the jail in “an unknown direction” and are believed to be responsible for the theft of a white 2006 Chevy truck along Highway 69, the sheriff’s office said.

Before Harris was found, the sheriff’s office cautioned earlier Monday that both men should be considered dangerous and urged the public not to approach them.

Sharp, described as 5 foot 11 inches and 160 pounds, was jailed on several pending charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Sharp’s last known address is in Hazel, Kentucky, which is immediately across the Tennessee border from Henry County.

Harris is “serving time for violation of (his) sentence but does have a history of evading arrest, theft of property and burglary,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office urged anyone with information on Sharp’s whereabouts to call their office or a local law enforcement agency.

