Tennessee inmate recaptured after escaping detention center

Authorities in Tennessee successfully recaptured an inmate Sunday evening, who escaped from a detention center earlier the same day, officials said.

Phillip Doane, 29, was apprehended by the Knoxville Police Department after he escaped the Rodger D. Wilson Detention Facility, where he was incarcerated for a violation of probation and aggravated domestic assault, WVLT reported.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn announced the arrest several hours after he was reported missing during work release on Sunday just before 4 p.m.

"Sheriff Tom Spangler would like to commend the response of everyone at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and wants to thank the Knoxville Police Department for their assistance in capturing the suspect," Glenn said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into his escape is still ongoing.