Tennessee, Kentucky Seniors Got Talent winners now vying for 'Best of the Best' title

The Morning Pointe Foundation will soon open the public voting period in its second annual Best of the Best contest to decide the winner of four Seniors Got Talent 2023 showcases.

The showcases were hosted in Franklin, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Lexington, Kentucky last year and were open to any senior age 60 and older. Previous acts have included singers, musicians, dancers, poets, comedians and others.

This year's finalists are pianist Bonnie Hannah from Chattanooga, singer Ron Cheak from Lexington, pianist Jack Wise from Franklin and comedian Corkey Miller from Knoxville. Clips of each finalist are posted online.

“We had some really strong acts and winners this past year," said Miranda Perez, Morning Pointe Foundation executive director in a press release. “And now we’re excited to share the voting process with the general public, while raising funds for scholarships. The Foundation’s scholarships expanded this past year, and we are so glad to be able to serve more students in making their dreams come true.”

Founded in 1997 by Vital and Farrow, Morning Pointe Senior Living owns and operates 38 assisted living, personal care and Alzheimer’s memory care communities in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama and Indiana.

The foundation was created in 2014 and has given out 111 scholarships to date.

Voting in the Best of the Best Contest starts Monday and is scheduled to run through Jan. 31. Votes can be cast at www.morningpointefoundation.com in the form of $1 donations to the Morning Pointe Foundation.

A winner will be announced Feb. 1 and will receive four tickets to a Seniors Got Talent show of their choice and the Best of the Best title.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vote: Franklin pianist up for Seniors Got Talent Best of the Best nod