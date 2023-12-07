Will Tennessee kids have permanent summer food benefits? Here's what to know

Tennessee families could see additional food assistance funds next summer if state officials opt in to a new, permanent summer EBT program by the end of the year.

The state has until Jan. 1 to officially opt-in to the program, which will permanent extend a pandemic-era program to provide eligible families with up to $40 per child, per month, to supplement grocery costs.

More than a dozen states have already signed on, but Tennessee officials said they're still evaluating the program.

Workers pack breakfasts and lunches that will be distributed during the first day of school in Metro Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

"We are currently evaluating the program and will provide more information once we are able to confirm," a Department of Human Services spokesperson said.

Tennessee has previously struggled with distributing Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT, a program developed during pandemic school closures to compensate families for missed school meals. The program is federally funded, though states have to administer it and handle some related costs.

The state did not apply for summer 2022 benefits until mid-August, after the program opened in May 2022, and funds weren't distributed to families until the fall school year.

In 2020, Tennessee risked leaving $50 million on the table after requiring families to individually apply for P-EBT cards, despite schools already having data on who qualified for the program. The state abandoned the plan amid widespread criticism.

Nearly 800,000 Tennessee children were eligible for summer benefits in 2022.

“Summer EBT provides an unprecedented opportunity to reduce child hunger during the summer months,” Cindy Long, administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, said in a statement.“ FNS is thrilled to see trailblazing states and tribes step up and make early commitments to expanding summer nutrition benefits for children in their communities. We look forward to working with all states and eligible tribal nations on this important effort — helping ensure children across our nation get the nutrition they need year-round.”

