Tennessee lawmakers, do your duty and act on public safety in the special session | Plazas

Gov. Bill Lee faces growing opposition from his own allies for his proposed special legislative session to address public safety and gun violence.

Elected leaders in Williamson County, his home county, wrote a letter calling on him to cancel the session before it even began.

Over the weekend, the executive committee of the Tennessee Republican Party followed suit.

But, on Tuesday, Lee did the hard and the right thing to fulfill his commitment and officially call lawmakers back to Nashville on Aug. 21 to debate – and hopefully, act on – doing something to help make Tennesseans safer.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

This is not just about The Covenant School shooting

This is not a frivolous call. This is an aggrieved response to the tragedy that befell The Covenant School in Nashville when a mass shooter entered the campus and slew six people, including three 9 year-olds, before being stopped and killed by police. One of the victims was a dear friend of Tennessee’s First Lady Maria Lee.

People signs one of the six wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the Covenant School Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Three children and three school staff members were killed by a former student in Monday’s mass shooting.

However, it’s not just about Covenant. It’s about addressing the growing insecurity of the public as firearms have become the No. 1 killer of children and as law enforcement faces greater threats from stolen weapons being used against them.

During the special session, lawmakers can consider 18 points ranging from criminal justice reform to mental health care and from encouraging safe storage of firearms to enacting temporary orders of protection.

Both proponents and opponents of the special sessions are criticizing the governor for going too far or not going far enough.

One thing is very clear though: Bill Lee has shown over his five years in office that he is not going to infringe on or limit the Second Amendment rights of any citizen.

Mind you, the U.S. Supreme Court in its 2008 Heller permits states to restrict firearms from people who were convicted of a felony or suffered from a mental illness, for example.

Story continues

Over the last several years, the guardrails have eroded in Tennessee. There is permitless carry of firearms, which means there is no longer a need for citizens to learn about the law and their responsibility as it comes to firearms usage and storage.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Stop kicking the can down the road

It’s not enough to say that law-abiding citizens have nothing to worry about. They would prefer not to be threatened, hurt or killed.

The state has a responsibility to protect the general welfare of the public and, despite a horrific tragedy that begged for action, lawmakers kicked the can down the road during its regular legislative session earlier this year.

Waiting until next year is too late. Now is that time to do the hard work. Now is the time for meaningful action.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. He is an editorial board member of The Tennessean. He hosts the Tennessee Voices videocast and curates the Tennessee Voices and Latino Tennessee Voices newsletters. Call him at (615) 259-8063 or email him at dplazas@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Will Tennessee lawmakers act on public safety with special session?