Tennessee lawmakers take on education: Key K-12 bills to watch in 2024

Bills dealing with education and schools are expected to be among the hot topics during Tennessee's current legislative session, which kicked off on Jan. 9.

Lawmakers have already introduced legislation on what can be used, promoted or taught in schools, along with gun and school safety measures and bills to increase opportunities for higher education.

Additionally, Gov. Bill Lee's push to expand statewide taxpayer-funded vouchers that families can use toward private schooling will be among the most closely watched bills this year. It is one of Lee's most ambitious education initiatives. As of Jan. 17, specific legislation for the expansion had not yet been introduced.

The Tennessean will update this story periodically as new K-12 bills are introduced and work their way through the legislative process.

Here's a look at some of the most notable bills in the works.

Expanding who can challenge books in schools

HB1632 allows parents to sue a local public school or public charter school to challenge books that violate the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022. Parents of children who attend or are eligible to attend those schools can file suit for books and other materials deemed "harmful to minors" under the existing law. Currently, the law allows employees, students and parents of students enrolled in a public school district to challenge materials used in the classroom — but it does not mention lawsuits.

Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, introduced the bill in the House. There was no companion bill in the Senate as of Jan. 17.

Ban on pride and trans flags in schools

SB1722/HB1605 would ban public schools and public charter schools from displaying any flag other than the official U.S. and Tennessee state flags. This would prohibit schools from displaying any other flags, including rainbow pride flags, pride progress flags and transgender rights flags. As written, it could even ban flags such as the POW/MIA flag remembering those who were prisoners of war or missing in action.

Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, introduced the bill in the House. Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, is the Senate sponsor of the bill.

Free school breakfasts, lunches

HB1844 would require districts to offer free school breakfasts and lunches to every student enrolled. It would also require the state to reimburse schools for the costs of the meals not covered by federal funds through existing lunch and breakfast programs or other federal programs.

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Clemmons, D-Nashville, introduced the bill in the House. There was no companion bill in the Senate as of Jan. 17.

Complaints on 'prohibited concepts'

SB1141/HB1377 will establish a process for "certain individuals" to file complaints against a public school district or public charter school for teaching or promoting "prohibited concepts" detailed under a controversial state law first passed in 2021. The state's prohibited concepts law bans instruction of a number of concepts, including that the United States is inherently racist or that "an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously."

The current bill was first filed in March 2023 in the House and Senate before being deferred. Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, is the sponsor of the House bill, which was taken back up in January. Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, sponsored the original Senate bill, which was still awaiting action as of Jan. 17.

Fire alarms outside scheduled drills

SB 1979/HB1644 would require all Tennessee schools — private, public, religious and charter — to develop a policy that governs how students, teachers and staff will respond in case a fire alarm goes off outside a scheduled drill time. The intent is to prepare schools in case a fire alarm is activated due to the presence of an active shooter. Schools would have to implement the new policy ahead of the start of the 2024-25 school year.

House Majority Leader William Lambert, R-Portland, introduced the bill in the House. Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, is the Senate sponsor of the bill.

Allowing teachers to carry guns

SB1325/HB1202 would allow school faculty or staff members to carry concealed handguns on school grounds. However, that would only be allowed under certain conditions, including a requirements for an enhanced handgun carry permit and the completion of an annual training.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, and Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, was tabled during the 2023 legislative session but is expected to resurface during the current session.

Handguns in private schools

SB1708/HB1631 seeks to clarify an existing Tennessee law to say that private schools serving students from Pre-K through 12th grade can adopt a handgun carry policy on school property.

Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, introduced the bill in the House. Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, is the sponsor of the Senate bill.

Grants for wearable emergency alert systems

SB1589/HB1627 would create a school safety grant for all schools — public, charter, private and religious — to purchase a wearable emergency alert system for all teachers and substitute teachers. The Tennessee Department of Education would award the grants and be required to study and collect data on the grants and report its findings annually to the House and Senate.

Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, are the sponsors.

Child care support for public school teachers

SB 1718/HB 1709 proposes reimbursing full-time public school teachers for 66% of their monthly child care expenses. The child care would need to come from a service through a program certified by the state Department of Education or be licensed by the Department of Human Services. The state would partially reimburse districts and public charter schools for part of the costs.

Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, is sponsoring the bill in the House. Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, is the Senate sponsor of the bill.

Expanding a Common Core materials ban

SB 1696/HB 1724 would ban any textbooks and instructional materials aligned to, associated with or derived from Common Core State Standards. Currently, materials that were created exclusively to align with Common Core are prohibited in public schools. The bill would expand that list.

Rep. Ron Gant, R-Piperton, introduced the bill in the House. Sen. Page Walley, R-Savannah, is the Senate sponsor for the bill.

State scholarships for cosmetology, barber, other trade schools

SB1752/HB1809 would make it so full-time students in private, for-profit schools for cosmetology, esthiology and barbering qualify for state-funded Tennessee Promise scholarships. The schools must be approved by the state's Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners to operate in Tennessee for at least 10 consecutive years. The schools must also be accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences, Inc. and authorized by the state's higher education commission to offer diploma programs in cosmetology, esthiology and master barbering.

Tuition discounts for children of Tennessee Air, Army National Guard members

SB 1647 would give a 25% tuition discount at state institutions of higher learning to children of active or retired Tennessee Army National Guard or Tennessee Air National Guard members.

Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville, introduced the bill in the Senate. There was no companion of the bill in the House as of Jan. 17.

A lower Tennessee Reconnect Grant age requirement

SB1672 would lower the age requirement for the Tennessee Reconnect Grant to 21. The current minimum age requirement for the grant, which provides adults opportunities to earn an associate degree or technical certificate tuition-free, is 23.

Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville, introduced the bill in the Senate. There was no companion of the bill in the House as of Jan. 17.

