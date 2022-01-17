Tennessee lawmakers push to remove Rutherford County juvenile judge over jailing of children

Two Tennessee lawmakers want to remove a Rutherford County judge from her seat.

Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, announced a joint resolution Monday intended to oust embattled Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport.

"Judge Davenport has violated State law and her oath of office," according to the resolution.

Davenport has been at the center of a swirling controversy over the way the county has handled juvenile crime cases.

In December, Rutherford County settled a $6 million federal civil court case over illegally arresting and jailing children.

The lawsuit gained national attention this year.

The case is related to other lawsuits that followed the illegal arrests and jailing of children in 2016 at Hobgood Elementary and other locations in Murfreesboro following an off-campus fight and bullying incident on neighborhood yards.

U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw in 2017 ordered a halt to illegal incarceration of children, focusing on Davenport and Juvenile Detention Center Director Lynn Duke in response to the Hobgood case.

Davenport was elected in 2000 to the seat, the first and so far only judge to hold the office.

If approved, the resolution would authorize the General Assembly to create a committee to consider removing Davenport from office. It was filed Friday.

Last year, a Republican lawmaker attempted to push through the ouster of retiring Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle after her ruling against the state in a voting rights case ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The effort, opposed widely by the judicial community, failed.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro, who chairs the House subcommittee on elections and campaign finance, led the effort against Lyle.

