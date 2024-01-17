Tennessee lawmakers undermined voters by gerrymandering districts and are back in court

As a lawmaker whose district is half Republican and half Democratic, I think all districts should be fairly drawn

Recently, the Tennessee Supreme Court blocked a three-judge panel ruling requiring state lawmakers to redraw Senate maps deemed unconstitutional. The lower court called for a legislative correction by Jan. 31of this year, ensuring Tennesseans can cast ballots in legally drawn districts in the upcoming 2024 elections.

State law requires Senate districts to be numbered consecutively in counties with more than one district, like Metro Davidson County. This creates staggered terms and puts even and odd-numbered seats on either presidential or gubernatorial ballots. Currently, Nashville’s districts are numbered 17, 19, 20, and 21, which is clearly not consecutive or constitutional.

This is one of several rulings against the Republican’s 2022 redistricting plan that egregiously gerrymandered districts across the state. The politically motivated plan split 30 districts with very little regard for geographic boundaries and community makeup, as required under Section II of the Voting Rights Act.

The three-judge panel, overruled by the Tennessee Supreme Court, was created by the Republican redistricting plan to specifically hear challenges related to redistricting. The three statewide judges were appointed by Republican leadership, and any appeals to their decisions go directly to the Supreme Court, circumventing the traditional Appeals Court process.

Voters are being disregarded and disrespected in redistricting

The supermajority’s handpicked judges have consistently ruled against the unconstitutional plan dating back to 2022 when it sought to temporarily block the illegal maps. At the time, the Tennessee Supreme Court overruled the decision and reinstated the maps, deciding it was too close to an election.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton speaks to members of the press following a legislative session at Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville , Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Now, here we are again two years later with illegal maps ahead of a national election and the supermajority and Attorney General’s Office appear content to turn a blind eye. The Attorney General’s office recently conceded it would not defend the unconstitutional map, rather it would argue a registered Davidson County voter does not have standing to bring the lawsuit against the State.

As a state representative, it’s extremely concerning to see voters disregarded, disrespected, and disenfranchised by those who are sworn to defend our state Constitution. This is not just a Tennessee problem, every decade hyper-partisan legislatures across the country use creative tools, from GIS mapping to sophisticated voter modeling, to carve districts into safe havens for incumbents and unwinnable districts for members of opposing parties.

We need a fair and balanced plan for all constituents

I’ve had the honor of representing a 50-50 district in the legislature, which requires me to communicate and work with voters, and lawmakers, across the political aisle. That experience leads me to believe all Tennesseans, and Americans, would benefit greatly from a nonpartisan redistricting process that focuses more on common ground, and less on political gamesmanship.

As Democrats, we presented a redistricting proposal based on extensive research, legal analysis, and public input. Our balanced approach would keep cities, towns, and communities whole, while also taking into consideration the specific needs and attributes of each community.

I would welcome the opportunity to work with all my counterparts to pass a fair and balanced redistricting plan.

Rep. Bob Freeman

A plan that would pass legal muster with the Republican-appointed three-judge panel and the Supreme Court, and one the Attorney General’s Office wouldn’t have to shirk its duty to defend.

Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville, represents District 56 in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

