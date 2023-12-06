Tennessee leaders show contempt for public education in their words and actions

We have reached an interesting point in state politics. We have our state leaders calling for us to reject federal funding for schools. This is the latest attempt to kill public education.

Let us be honest. Our state leaders don’t care about education. The less educated we are the easier it is for them to make money behind our backs and line their pockets and those of their friends.

From not properly funding historically Black colleges and universities to strangling public education for operation dollars they have been clear in their message to the public.

We have had underfunded sports which led to coaches teaching history, government, and civics classes or other important subjects.

It's time for Tennessee leaders to come together for the sake of their children

We have never fully funded public education yet want to say it is failing and needs to be replaced by charter schools or vouchers for private schools. These initiatives while rooted in good thinking only serve to reduce the pool of money available for an already struggling school system.

Tennessee legislators and politicians' actions show that they hate public education. They love guns though. We have seen gun bills passed frequently and access to weapons has never been easier.

We can find money for all types of things like stadiums and pet projects of our lawmakers. But we cannot seem to find the money or will to fund education. We hear about teacher shortages year after year, but no meaningful pay increase that makes teaching a financially rewarding profession.

The evidence is clear. What is not so clear is how we fix it. Is it possible for the 95 counties to elect people who care about the people?

Not just their “small town”, but people who can help us harness the growth of the major cities and help spread the economic impact to other places with smart investments in public transportation and destinations for families to enjoy.

Carlton Boleyjack

Tennessee, can we come together for Tennessee’s sake? Our children and the future of our state depend on us making good choices in our local, state, and federal elections.

Carlton Boleyjack is a Nashville resident and founder of Excellence in Motion, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people achieve success through education, outreach and community service.

