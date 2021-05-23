Tennessee leads with anti-transgender laws

Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced multiple anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state's political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people.

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]

Recommended Stories

  • Get vaccinated, get a prize: Will giveaways actually work?

    Can free burgers, beer and million-dollar lotteries help Americans shed their skepticism about the coronavirus vaccines?

  • AOC reveals she’s in therapy, learning to slow down post-Capitol riots

    New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed Friday she is taking the time to tend to her mental health following the January 6 Capitol insurrection. According to PEOPLE, the 31-year-old Congresswoman spoke on the LatinoUSA podcast and opened up about being in therapy to cope with the trauma she experienced during the dreadful Capitol riots. The insurrection that day resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer and left many politicians and Capitol workers fearing for their lives.

  • Touring Gaza, regional U.N. humanitarian chief presses both sides over ceasefire

    After touring rubble-strewn areas of Gaza hit by air strikes during fighting between Israel and Hamas, the top U.N. aid official in the region appealed to both sides on Saturday to observe a ceasefire as aid teams assess the damage. The ceasefire, which began early on Friday, ended 11 days of Israeli aerial attacks and barrages of rockets fired at Israel by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. "Last night was calm, and we hope obviously that it is going to hold and everybody just needs to stand down and not to engage in any provocative moves," Lynn Hastings, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said in Gaza City.

  • What is ‘Dead Butt’ Syndrome and How Do I Treat It?

    You’re well aware that a sedentary lifestyle isn’t exactly great for your health, but did you know that sitting on your tush all day can lead to something called dead butt syndrome? And while the name is pretty...

  • Billionaire’s Unwanted Paris Art Museum Opens with Melting Statues and Talking Mice

    Sarah MeyssonnierPARIS–More than 20 years ago, when billionaire business mogul François Pinault was in the planning stages of creating a venue in Paris to display his vast personal collection of contemporary art, some responses to his vision were, to put it generously, lukewarm.Pinault had his eyes on an island in the middle of the Seine in the well-to-do suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, but the mayor, Libération reported, “didn’t roll out the red carpet.”Apparently, it was only when then-President Jacques Chirac intervened on Pinault’s behalf during an Elysée garden party, and the reluctant mayor green-lighted the museum.“Does Paris need another contemporary art gallery?” The Guardian asked in a 2004 article about the project.Detractors have accused him of being motivated by ego and “a fantasy of omnipotence,” but he has always maintained that his motivation for the space was rooted in a philanthropic desire to share his passion for contemporary art “with as many people as possible.”Nearly two decades later, as the city cautiously emerges from stringent COVID-19 restrictions that saw the shuttering of restaurants, bars, and cultural spaces, the answer is a resounding yes.A visit to the collection, which is housed in a renovated Belle Epoque-era dome, provides a breathtaking antidote to the lockdown doldrums that have held the city in a vice-grip since late October. Indeed, after six months of mandated confinement, the mere act of stepping into a museum again felt subversive and slightly surreal. And that was before I encountered the talking mouse and the melting chairs.However, the unique interior and the diverse works—Pinault’s collection comprises more than 10,000 pieces by hundreds of artists, including Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons—will likely remain a draw long after post-pandemic malaise has faded.Housed in the city’s onetime Bourse de Commerce and just blocks from the Louvre, the space is centered around an immense concrete cylinder that was constructed in the central rotunda below the building’s original dome—think half Roman Pantheon, half bank vault. But rather than detracting from the building’s original 19th-century grandeur, the austere concrete slabs complement the original aesthetic while providing a sleek enclosure for the central exhibition space in the interior atrium. Outside view of the Bourse de Commerce - Pinault Collection contemporary art museum in Paris, France. Sarah Meyssonnier Beneath the rotunda, a series of sculptures is currently on display, including a perfect replica of 16th-century Italo-Flemish sculptor Giambologna’s “The Rape of the Sabine Women.” But Swiss artist Urs Fischer’s exquisitely detailed reproduction comes with a twist. Over the coming months, the statue and the equally true-to-life chairs that share the space, will gradually self-destruct. The artist forged the detailed pieces out of pigmented wax, essentially creating giant candles.Martin Béthenod, the museum’s deputy chief executive officer, described the exhibition as “a monument to impermanence.”“It does not evoke melancholy,” he wrote in the museum’s press catalogue.The melting statues, he explained, “is less a process of disappearance and more one of transformation.”The theme of metamorphosis could equally apply to Pinault’s original ambition for his collection. The 84-year-old founder of luxury giant The Kering Group, whose stable of global fashion brands includes Gucci and Balenciaga, had spent decades amassing a hefty collection of contemporary works from the 1960s to the present day, and dreamed of converting a derelict Renault factory in Boulogne-Billancourt’s Île Seguin into an arts space on par with Bilbao’s Guggenheim or London’s Saatchi Gallery.Pinault’s plan to transform the factory into a gallery space was met with a host of bureaucratic hurdles, including, he claimed, from Jean-Pierre Fourcade, the aforementioned mayor of Boulogne-Billancourt. Pinault was ultimately forced to abandon the project, and turned his attention to Venice instead where he opened the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana in 2006 and 2009, respectively.In 2016, Pinault announced that his collection had finally found a permanent home in Paris after he agreed to a 50-year lease on the Bourse de Commerce. The revitalization of the building cost around €160 million ($194 million), and the planned exhibits were kept top secret. But when the museum was ready to unveil the collection last June, the world was in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic and the opening was postponed until January, when, as it turned out, France was in the thick of a bleak winter lockdown.On May 22, the museum finally opened to the public. The opening comes three days after cafes, cinemas and shops were permitted to get back to business, and it somehow seems fitting that the long-awaited birth of Paris’ newest contemporary arts space coincides with the post-lockdown rebirth of the city.The building itself has also undergone several incarnations over the centuries. In the late-1500s, the site housed a palatial mansion that architect Jean Bullant had constructed for Catherine de Medici. At the queen’s request, the lavish project included a tall Doric column with a viewing platform that is believed to have been used by Medici’s personal astrologer. The residence was eventually razed, but the 101-foot column was spared and stands near the structure’s entrance.In the 18th century, a circular grain exchange was built on the site that included an open interior courtyard and wooden dome. A fire destroyed the dome in the early 1800s and an iron and copper cupola—Victor Hugo unflatteringly likened it to “an English jockey cap on a large scale”—took its place.The grain exchange closed in the 1870s and Paris’ Commodities Exchange moved in more than a decade later. The so-called giant jockey cap turned out to be ephemeral as well and was modified when the famed Belle Epoque-era architect Henri Blondel massively revamped the building in the late-19th century, swapping out the copper sheets surrounding the dome for frescoes depicting the history of trade between the five continents. In the 1970s, the cupola and the murals were classified as a historical monument.Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando was in charge of the building’s most recent incarnation. Ando, who also transformed Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana into art spaces, worked with local firm NeM Architectes to revitalize the building and convert it into a museum space.“My task was to give the building a new life as an art museum without altering the projected structure itself,” he said in an interview published in La Bourse de Commerce; le nouveau musée de la Collection Pinault—a book dedicated to the project.Remnants of the building’s grain exchange days include 25 arcades on the building’s inner façade, and a double helix staircase. Although elegant in appearance, the staircase was designed for practical reasons—it allowed grain-toting porters to carry the heavy sacks up and down to storerooms without running into each other.“Like the projects in Venice, the main theme was to create architecture that would bind together the time flowing from the past to the present and into the future…,” Ando said.Harmony between the past and the present may be apparent in the architecture, but some of the exhibits present a jarring collision of anachronistic ideologies with the present discourse about race, gender and politics. This is most apparent in the juxtaposition of “Triumphal France”—the muraled panorama surrounding the dome—with the works of David Hammons, a Black artist known for his public installations.Despite their beauty and historical value, the 19th-century panels are little more than a glorification of colonialism, complete with depictions of people of color through a lens of imperialist stereotypes. Hammons’ works, including a mangled American flag rendered in the Pan-African tri-color of red, black and green, provides a powerful counterpoint. Such a statement is unusual in a country where universal ideals of secularism are valued over racial identities and even discussing race has long since been considered taboo.Louise Lawler’s haunting “Helms Amendment” is Gallery 3 features an unsettling series of photographs of a plastic cup depicting every senator who voted to deny funding for AIDS education and prevention in 1987—the height of the AIDS crisis. The “nay” votes were on the basis that such information would “promote or encourage homosexual activities.”One of the more eye-catching exhibits features a Hitchcock-esque fleet of taxidermied pigeons perched on the rotundas’ balconies that seem to peer down at visitors. The birds are courtesy of the storied Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan, who first displayed them at the Venice Biennale.Some 90 percent of the works are on view for the first time, and despite big names like Cindy Sherman and Rudolf Stingel, not all of the exhibits are from celebrity-level artists. Installations by lesser-known artists are also featured, and the displays will change regularly.A top-floor restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Michel Bras and his son Sébastien will open in June. In a nod to the building’s history, the Halle aux Grains will offer a menu that incorporates everything from buckwheat to pumpkin seeds to barley into its recipes. The minimalist decor that has become standard in new Parisian restaurants evokes an office high-rise and is less stand-out than the panorama, which includes views of Saint-Eustache Church and The Pompidou Center.During a press event, the father-son duo turned out a host of menu items for a small group of journalists, who, because of the current COVID regulations, were not allowed to sample any of the dishes.“It’s a tasting with your eyes, not your mouth,” the chef explained, as he presented a series of plates that included stuffed mushrooms, oysters garnished with fenugreek and shallots, and glazed strawberries with delicate dollops of mousse.As it was lunchtime, I found the whole thing akin to a form of gastronomic torture, so I fled the restaurant to explore the basement level, which includes a 284-seat auditorium and a windowless gallery, where Pierre Huyghe’s installation, Offspring, features a light and fog display to the soundtrack of Erik Satie’s 19th-century “Gymnopedie number 1.” What at first seems like the detritus of a ‘90s-era techno club actually involves an artificial intelligence device that endlessly reinterprets the composition, depending on the movements of visitors in the space.I didn’t discover the talking mouse until I was heading out, and I have Thomas Lozinski, who was overseeing international press visits, to thank for leading me to a hole in wall near the elevators that contains the white animatronic rodent. A creation of Ryan Gander, the mouse attempts to speak, but then begins to stutter and stammer in a child-like British accent.It seems confused and slightly delirious. It’s almost as though, like the city itself, the tiny creature is also emerging from a long hibernation.The Bourse de Commerce is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Tuesdays. On Friday the museum closes at 9 p.m. General admission is €14.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rep. Karen Bass 'hopeful' about passing police reform as negotiations intensify

    As the anniversary of George Floyd's death approaches, negotiations over police reform have intensified after lawmakers revealed Congress will miss the Tuesday deadline to pass federal legislation -- a target President Joe Biden and top legislators were hoping to meet. Biden, in his joint address to Congress in April, urged lawmakers to bring the police reform bill to his desk to sign into law by the anniversary of Floyd's death. Watch "After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World -- A Soul of a Nation Special" Tuesday, May 25, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

  • Starting July 15, Most Parents Will Have an Extra $250 a Month. Here's What to Do With Yours

    In fact, 39 million American households will soon get an extra $250 or $300 per child per month in their bank accounts. The American Rescue Plan Act provided a greatly expanded Child Tax Credit for 2021 -- and changed the rules for how the money would be delivered. When a credit is not refundable, it can reduce your tax bill to $0 but not below, so you'd need to owe the IRS $2,000 or more to claim the full credit.

  • Graphic Black Eyeliner Is the Biggest Trend at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

    The best beauty looks of the night are all about sharp lines and big, bold statements.

  • Families of police shooting victims are left with years of pain, little sense of justice.

    Police shootings captured on video often drive a lot of media attention, but after the funeral, it leaves victims' families with years of pain and a lonely journey with little sense of closure or justice.Why it matters: Unlike organizations that provide support for victims of mass shootings or drunk drivers, families who have lost loved ones at the hands of police say there's no nationally known group currently that represents them as they grow in number. Instead, communities respond by erecting makeshift memorials and RIP murals (rest-in-peace public art) in honor of those killed by officers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Stephen and Renetta Torres hold a portrait of their son Christopher, 27, who was shot and killed by Albuquerque police in 2011. Photo: Russell Contreras/AxiosStephen and Renetta Torres sought to protect their 27-year-old son Christopher, who had schizophrenia, from dangerous encounters with police. He had landed several traffic tickets. The devout Hispanic Catholic family asked Albuquerque police to notify them in advance if officers needed to talk to Christopher to prevent an altercation because of his mental health. In April 2011, two plainclothes officers visited the Torres household to question Christopher over an alleged road rage episode. According to court documents, officers jumped a fence and fought with Christopher. One officer got on top of him and fatally shot him in the back. It's unclear if Christopher ever knew they were officers."I just don't understand. I thought we did everything we were supposed to do," Renetta Torres told Axios. Jewel Hall in her Albuquerque, N.M., apartment while speaking of her late son Milton. Photo: Russell Contreras/AxiosMilton Hall grew up in a middle-class family in Saginaw, Mich., and Albuquerque. His mother, Jewel, was a science educator who was active in the NAACP.The former high school athlete attended Knoxville College and the University of New Mexico and got involved in racial justice issues, eventually getting to meet civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Milton Hall before his death and a young Hall meeting Rosa Parks. Photo: Courtesy of the Hall family. In July 2012, the 49-year-old Milton, homeless, with mental health issues and holding a pocket knife, was surrounded by six Saginaw officers who unloaded 47 shots. Videos of the shooting sparked protests that attracted prominent activists Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton. It led to more officers of color getting hired to Saginaw police, but no officers involved in the killing were ever charged."My son was killed by a firing squad," Jewel Hall said. "I have a video of it on my computer. I've never seen it. I doubt I ever will." Saginaw Branch NAACP president Terry Pruitt said he's working on getting a memorial placed near the site where Milton Hall was killed. The big picture: A Washington Post analysis examining police shootings since 2015 found that Black Americans are killed by police at more than twice the rate as white Americans. Latinos also are killed at a rate 55% higher than whites.In the past two decades, the number of family members mourning victims of police excessive force has skyrocketed into thousands. Since 2012, families of police shooting victims have led demonstrations from Warren, Ohio, to Portland, Ore., and Albuquerque to Ferguson, Mo., against excessive force and become local advocates for change.Viral videos and witness accounts have called into question tactics used by police in communities of color and families often used the videos to argue the need for reforms.Officers are rarely — if ever — prosecuted, but city and county governments have paid out millions of dollars to families to settle excessive force cases. The exact figure is unknown. Many agreements are undisclosed. Yes, but: Eventually, temporary memorials are disbanded, RIP murals are painted over and the names of those shot by police, once shouted in the streets by demonstrators, fade into obscurity. Axios continues its coverage of systemic racism today, unpacking the criminal justice system, from policing to incarceration and release. Children of color too often are born into segregated, overpoliced communities. Read about children's perception of police. [link to Erica's story]In middle and high school, teachers often see students of color as older than they are, and the students face harsher punishment. Read about teens' experiences with police. [link to Marisa/Shawna story]America's court system is rife with racial disparities, from the first contact with law enforcement to sentencing. Read more about how systemic racism pervades the courts. [Link to Fadel's story]For Americans who have served time, the hurdles they must overcome to re-enter society are so high, recidivism is common. [Link to Stef's story]More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ted Cruz reacts to 'Kremlin Cruz' nickname given to him by MSNBC anchor Brian Williams after the Texas senator shared Russian army propaganda

    Brian Williams named the GOP senator "Kremlin Cruz" after noting that he hated being called "Cancun Cruz" when he fled Texas during a storm.

  • Could we see two Whiteout games at Penn State in 2021?

    The Whiteout has been big for Penn State night games at Beaver Stadium. Could we have more than one whiteout game in 2021?

  • Children witnessed the violence in Gaza and Israel. Consequences are already being felt.

    “It’s difficult to convince them that the future is bright,” said education coordinator Asad Ashour.

  • 17-year-old drowns while swimming at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie

    Divers found the swimmer, who had been underwater for about 30 minutes.

  • Transcript: Senator Bernie Sanders on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Senator Bernie Sanders that aired Sunday, May 23, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Pro-Palestinian activists tank Facebook app ratings to protest alleged censorship

    Pro-Palestinian activists are tanking Facebook's ratings in Apple's App Store and Google Play in protest over alleged censorship.

  • Indian Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested in murder case

    Sushil Kumar is accused of being involved in the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankhar.

  • ‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

    ‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • Former Rep. Justin Amash says Liz Cheney could have spoken out against Trump sooner, rejects her being 'some sort of hero'

    "For a long time, I was warning that the president's approach could lead to things like violence ... to a lot of animosity and contempt," Amash said.