Tennessee legislature can shield its harassment investigation records, judge rules

The Tennessee General Assembly can legally shield its records of sexual harassment investigations from the public, a judge ruled this week in a lawsuit related an investigation last spring that led to the abrupt resignation of then-Rep. Scotty Campbell.

As part of the judge's ruling, new details also emerged about a previously unknown complaint against another legislative leader — House GOP Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison.

Faison, R-Cosby, and the House Republican Caucus have not yet responded to a Tennessean inquiry about the complaint.

Nashville attorney Brian Manookian in May sued the Office of Legislative Administration and its director, Connie Ridley, over unfulfilled public records requests regarding the legislature's response to Campbell's harassment complaint and the General Assembly's related expenditures.

The chancery court on Tuesday sided with the OLA, which was represented by outside attorneys hired by the state. Chancellor Russell Perkins found the House's confidentiality rules meet the state's exception to Tennessee's public records act.

Manookian has not yet responded to a request for comment on the case and whether he will appeal the judge's ruling.

The reference to Faison contained no details of the complaint, but Perkins' ruling detailed the records OLA provided to the court to review in the public records case.

Among them were a "blue, letter-sized file folder" labeled "COMPLAINT 3/17/23" which contained materials related to the complaint against Campbell, in addition to a "second blue letter-sized file folder dated 4/5/23, with an alleged victim's first name containing two pages of notes pertaining to a complaint against Representative Faison."

OLA also gave the court Faison's redacted and non-redacted personnel files. A redacted version of Faison's file reviewed by the Tennessean last year contained no mention of a complaint or investigation.

The House's policy on workplace harassment requires strict confidentiality around all complaints unless the ethics committee makes a finding, which should then be placed in the employee's personnel file.

A House ethics subcommittee in March found Campbell, R-Mountain City, violated the chamber's harassment policy by sexually harassing an intern. But the panel recommended no specific consequences, its report was quietly placed in Campbell's personnel file and House leadership took no known actions against Campbell after he was found to have sexually harassed an intern.

Campbell only resigned in late April after the ethics subcommittee report became public.

Legislative officials refuse to release any record — or even acknowledge — that thousands of taxpayer dollars may have been spent in the wake of the harassment to relocate the intern from the same apartment building where Campbell stayed during the legislative session. Rather than redact identifying names and information, the OLA repeatedly denied in full requests for related records submitted by The Tennessean seeking transparency.

It's unclear if lawmakers followed state law and legislative expenditure rules because of the opaque nature of the process.

In responsed to an April 21 records request, Ridley said the ethics subcommittee had issued no reports for other sitting House members, including Faison.

Following Campbell’s resignation, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said that the House should review the harassment policy to allow for transparency while balancing victim confidentiality. Sexton said the chamber should have changes in place before next year's internship class comes to the state Capitol in January, but no changes had been made to the policy by December.

