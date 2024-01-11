Tennessee license plates like "Don't Tread on Me" tag pit citizens against each other

Re: “Think Dolly Parton has Tennessee's most popular specialty license plate? Think again,” by columnist Brad Schmitt, Dec. 22

Specialty license plates allow Tennessee motorists to show causes they support, like Agriculture or Friends of the Smokies.

But some plates, authorized by the State, serve as yet another way to divide us on our increasingly tense and dangerous highways. The most popular specialty plate in the Volunteer State (known for coming together to help neighbors and our country in time of need) is not Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library or Save the Honeybee — it’s the “Don’t Tread on Me” Gadsden flag. It’s true.

The Tennessee "Don't Tread on Me" license plate, which supports the Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton, Tenn., site of an American Revolutionary War battle, was the most popular specialty plate in Tennessee in fiscal year 2023

Once a Revolutionary War symbol of freedom, this image is now synonymous with anti-government, anti-democracy, insurrection, racism, and gun-toting militias.

Of course, not everyone who displays this plate subscribes to these beliefs, but stressed-out drivers tend to form quick opinions — whether to let someone merge into their lane or to help someone after a car accident. Unfortunately, the deciding factor may be who we think they are according to what’s on their license plate.

Once upon a time, Tennessee license plates were standardized, all the same color, reflecting the belief that we were all Tennesseans, one state, regardless of political differences.

Why did they mess that up?

Jim Bellar, Hendersonville 37075

