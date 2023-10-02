Tennessee looking to reject federal education fund riles these Middle Tennessee readers

Editor's note: Readers responded to The Tennessean story about Tennessee General Assembly leaders creating a working group of lawmakers "to review how federal education funding is used, and recommend a strategy for how to reject the funding before the legislature returns in January." Agree or disagree? Send your letter of 250 words or fewer to letters@tennessean.com. Include your name, city/town and ZIP code and a phone number (which will not be published) in case we have questions for you.

Is state trying to defund public schools?

Given the recent news about a 10-member legislative panel appointed to determine if Tennessee can reject $1.8 billion in federal funding for public education, I cannot stay silent about how disastrous this could be for our public education systems.

I find it highly ironic that House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, believe that the state could sustain the state funding loss of the federal dollars because it raises the question: Are they considering this as a way to gut public education to pave the way for private and charter schools throughout the state?

According to the Sycamore Institute's report for FY 2019 - before the COVID-19 pandemic and related federal temporary COVID relief aid - to provide a more realistic picture of federal K-12 dollars in a typical year, Wilson County Schools received $10.5 million (7% of total funding) in federal funds for Title I, IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Act), Nutrition, and other areas. The Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) received $3.7 million (9% of total funding) for the same programs.

So, what could this mean if the state rejects federal funds? The state could make its rules, which could mean the loss of support for low-income and special needs students, the increase of local taxes to fund the shortfalls, and the closing of schools throughout the state. In addition, it means the tax dollars we pay to the federal government will go to other states to fund their public education systems.

We cannot let this happen. Speak out and let your state legislators know this is wrong.

Joni Cochran, Lebanon 37087

Taxpayers will be on the hook for shortfalls

The Tennessee General Assembly is threatening to reject federal school funding of $1.8 billion dollars. Who do you think they’re going to turn to for more money? Yes, that's right, you and me. The good old Tennessee taxpayers.

The lottery system brags on what they've done for the schools, but every time there's talk of new taxes what do we hear? It's for the children/schools. Do the schools get it?

According to the Tennessean speaker Sexton said cutting ties with the federal government is a matter of philosophy. What does that mean?

Please urge the state House speaker, the 10-member working group he appointed and the governor to think long and hard about this important issue.

James Campbell, Nashville 37216

Lawmakers pursue polices that hurt low-income people

The Tennessee legislature wants to follow in the path they chose no matter how it affects the average citizen.

Currently, the state wants to turn back $ 1.8 billion in education funds that will harm the middle class and poor. The governor claims to have a better idea. This is the claim that has been used over the last several years. The plan has not arrived. Use the money provided for the intended purpose. This will provide the needed funding for schools in Nashville and others in need of help.

The last time the state did not accept federal funding occurred when billions of dollars were turned down for Medicaid expansion.

Donald Wade, Nashville 37211

