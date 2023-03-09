Tennessee Lt. Gov. McNally criticized for heart, fire emoji comments on young man's suggestive photos

As the conservative Tennessee legislature ushers in a series of bills that LGBTQ advocates have decried as discriminatory, one of the state's top Republicans — the lieutenant governor — has been leaving encouraging comments on suggestive Instagram photos posted by a gay 20-year-old man.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally's office stood behind the social media interactions, arguing he is a "prolific social media commenter."

Meanwhile, Franklin McClure, the young man whose posts and, allegedly, direct messages McNally has frequented, said he felt McNally was hypocritical for showing support to him personally on social media while backing the legislation.

McClure told The Tennessean, part of The USA TODAY Network, he did not know McNally when the politician sent him a friend request a couple of years ago. McClure is currently 20, and his Instagram posts have become more mature over the last year.

Some of McClure's posts feature him nude or nearly nude. In January, McClure, shirtless and in boxer briefs, posted a low-angled selfie from behind.

"Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine," McNally commented from his verified Instagram account, @ltgovmcnally, after sending heart and fire emojis.

Adam Kleinheider, a spokesperson for McNally, said in a statement Wednesday that McNally "takes great pains to view every post he can and frequently posts encouraging things to many of his followers."

“Trying to imply something sinister or inappropriate about a great-grandfather’s use of social media says more about the mind of the left-wing operative making the implication than it does about Randy McNally," Kleinheider said.

McNally fielded some questions on Thursday as an an unusually large security contingent escorted him down the hallway from the Senate chamber to the House chamber for a joint session, where lawmakers planned to confirm judicial appointments.

"I try to encourage people on my posts. I try to support people," McNally said. "I have friends that are gay, I have friends with relatives who are gay. I don't feel any animosity towards gay people. I think that's fairly clear."

Story continues

The controversy was clearly an undercurrent of conversation at the state Capitol on Thursday, a day both legislative chambers hold floor sessions. Several senators, both Republicans and Democrats, declined to comment. Senate and House Republican leaders did not plan to hold their typical post-session news conferences on Thursday where media are allowed open floors for questions.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, who is the speaker of the state Senate, during the start of the 113th Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville , Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

A social media review shows McNally has regularly interacted, with similar language and emojis, with other social media users not posting mature content.

"Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not, Kleinheider said. "But he enjoys interacting with constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds and orientations on social media. He has no intention of stopping.”

McClure has posted several other photos posing in his underwear, which McNally commented encouragingly on. On Facebook, McNally also commented on at least two of McClure's posts in the last month. On one, a photo of McClure's face, McNally said "Love this picture" and added a heart emoji.

"But Finn you look sad. I hope everything is ok," McNally continued. "If not talk to me."

RELATED: Tennessee drag show restrictions, ban on gender-affirming care for minors signed into law

McClure said Wednesday that beyond the comments, the two had exchanged messages "a little privately but I am going to keep those private."

He told local news station WKRN that the two never met in person and that McNally "did not say he wanted to date me or have sex or anything like that.”

McNally also commented on photos last year, giving McClure ski advice in one. He also wrote, "Of course God loves you!" on a post where McClure questioned some religious tenets.

The social media connection was first highlighted by the liberal advocacy site Tennessee Holler, which used the Instagram comments to criticize McNally for "hypocrisy."

"I’ve had a transformation since we started talking — I was more Christian, now I’m more not Christian," McClure told the Holler. "We were friends back before I was more openly myself. Before I was posting things more mature"

McNally has spent a lifetime in Tennessee legislative politics. The 79-year-old was first elected to the House in 1979, rising through the ranks to the Senate and eventually Senate leadership. In the past, McNally has shown reluctance to greenlight or support bills critics say target the LGBTQ community, though he has not openly opposed any of the recent bills.

McNally on Thursday cited previous legislation he's spoken against, including an adoption bill that allowed agencies to disqualify families from adopting due to their sexual orientation.

"I thought that was something that was not needed," McNally said. "I came down from the podium and spoke against it. It passed, but that's how the legislature works."

Last week Gov. Bill Lee signed bills restricting drag performances in public and banning gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally criticized for Instagram comments