Tennessee man, 70, facing homicide charge after missing wife's body found in rural county

An year-long investigation into a missing person's case has led to domestic-related homicide charges for 70-year-old Joseph Glynn, whose wife disappeared on Jan. 1, 2023.

Metro Nashville Police detectives charged Glynn with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering on Jan. 6 in connection with the death of his wife Jackie Glynn, 76, a press release said.

Joseph Glynn told his wife's children she had decided to leave their Abbott Martin Road home because she was terminally ill, but her medical provider said it wasn't true and other statements provided to the family were inconsistent, the release said.

Findings from the investigation, including admissions made by Joseph Glynn, show that Jackie Glynn was hit on the head with a hammer at home on the evening of Jan. 1, 2023, the release said.

Investigators said Joseph Glynn drove his wife's body to Dekalb County the next day and buried her.

Police found Jackie Glynn's body on the couple's Dekalb County property Friday. Her vehicle was recovered at a different location in the county, officials said.

Joseph Glynn is being held on $1,030,000 bond.

