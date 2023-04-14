Tennessee man arrested, charged with shooting another man in the leg in Lexington

Lexington police have arrested a Tennessee man accused of causing someone a serious injury in a Lexington shooting, according to court documents.

Seth Taylor, 37, of Madison, Tn., was arrested on Wednesday for charges of assault and criminal mischief, according to court records. The shooting happened in early December.

According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, officers responded to a scene near Diva’s Gentleman’s Club on Russell Cave Road for a report of shots fired. Officers say a man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police told WKYT the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening. Court documents said the gunshot wound caused a serious physical injury.

Taylor is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.