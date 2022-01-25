Tennessee man arrested on murder and arson charges after sheriff's deputy is found shot in her burning home

A Tennessee man was arrested Monday in connection to the death of 22-year-old Robertson County Sheriff's Deputy Savanna Puckett, who was found shot in her burning home on Sunday.

James Jackson Conn, 27, was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with SWAT on Monday morning and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson. He is currently being held without bail at the Robertson County Jail.

Deputy Puckett missed her shift at work on Sunday afternoon, prompting a colleague to drive by her house in Springfield, Tennessee.

When the colleague arrived, Puckett's home was on fire. The fire department responded and made entry into the home, where they found Puckett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

TENNESSEE SHERIFF'S DEPUTY FOUND SHOT TO DEATH INSIDE HOME ENGULFED IN FLAMES

The investigation into Puckett's death led Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents to Conn's home in Smyrna, about 50 miles south of Springfield, where they performed a search warrant early on Monday morning.

An hours-long standoff ended when SWAT officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office entered the home and took Conn into custody later on Monday morning.

Conn and Puckett were acquaintances, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Puckett had been with the Robertson County Sheriff's Office for four years.

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now," Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a statement.

"This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers."