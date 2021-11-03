Tennessee man arrested for narcotics in Westover

Nov. 3—WESTOVER — Joshua L. Casteel, 27, of Morristown, Tenn., was arrested Monday by Westover Police after being found in possession of three different types of narcotics.

According to the criminal complaint, Westover Patrolman Justice Carter began questioning Casteel after noticing his white Toyota Solara was parked at the Econo Lodge hotel located on Commerce Drive for an extended period of time.

When approaching the vehicle, Carter noticed Casteel reaching around as if he was trying to hide something and found several inconsistencies with the information he was providing, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Granville Police Sergeant Huyett and K-9 Officer Cadillac arrived on the scene and further investigated by conducting a free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle. Cadillac showed a positive indication on the driver's side of Casteel's vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted.

During the search, officers located three different types of narcotics that were shoved inside the driver's side door panel including about 7 grams of methamphetamine, five individual stamped bags of fentanyl, and about five Xanax pills that Casteel did not have a prescription for, according to the complaint.

Casteel was taken into custody by the Westover Police Department and has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.