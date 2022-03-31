Tennessee man arrested in stolen car investigation

Mar. 31—A Tennessee man was arrested after failing to return a stolen car.

Ernest M. Shell, Newport, TN, was arrested on March 28 and charged with receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more and third-degree criminal mischief.

On March 1, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office located a vehicle in the parking lot of Casa Cafe which was reported stolen out of Ohio. The deputy made contact with the owner of the vehicle and met him the next day.

According to an arrest citation, the vehicle's registered owner said Shell was an employee of a company hired to return the vehicle after it had been reported stolen.

Text in the citation said Shell picked the vehicle up for delivery, but never returned it. The owner said he attempted to contact Shell on multiple occasions, but received no reply.

When Shell finally responded, he allegedly said he was carjacked at gunpoint and asked not to report the car as stolen after the owner said he was going to.

When the vehicle was found, the owner gave the investigating deputy permission to search it. Five hundred dollars in damage was estimated to have been inflicted on the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with Shell on March 28 at district court. Shell was mirandized, and allegedly said he worked for the company the vehicle belonged to and that it was not stolen.

According to the citation, Shell denied speaking to the vehicle's owner, including the conversation involving the alleged carjacking and request not to report the vehicle stolen.

Shell was arrested and transported to the Madison County Detention Center. Once jailed, Shell allegedly changed his story, saying he was held at gunpoint and lied about it because the owner asked him too.

