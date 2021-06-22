Tennessee man becomes fifth to plead guilty in Capitol riot

A Tennessee resident became the fifth person to plead guilty to involvement in the riot at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Bryan Ivey, 28, pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor of illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 when thousands gathered outside and hundreds stormed the interior complex, according to a virtual court hearing in Washington, D.C.

Ivey did "knowingly, and with intent to impede and disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business," court documents filed March 31 alleged.

"Did you knowingly enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, knowing that it was impermissible for you to do so?" Judge Christopher Cooper asked the defendant.

"Yes, your honor," Ivey said.

During the hearing, Ivey agreed to pay $500 in restitution for the nearly $1.5 million in damages that the Capitol property sustained during the riot. Three other charges against him were dropped. Cooper will decide Ivey's punishment on Sept. 28, and he could face up to six months in jail, though it is likely he will get a lesser sentence.

Since the riot, four others have pleaded guilty to committing crimes at the Capitol building. One rioter from Indiana and another from Florida pleaded guilty to felony acts and could be sentenced to years in prison. A couple from Virginia also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge similar to Ivey.

Ivey is reportedly one of at least 14 people from Tennessee charged in the Capitol riot. There are nearly 500 defendants, hailing from 43 states and Washington, D.C.

The Washington Examiner contacted the U.S. Attorney's Office but did not immediately receive a response.

