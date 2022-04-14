Tennessee man charged in multiple thefts

Apr. 13—Timothy Dale Brewer, 45, of Prospect, Tenn., was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff's deputies on March 17 on several outstanding vehicle theft warrants. He is currently being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond.

The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation going back to April 7, 2021, when a 1963 flatbed Chevy truck and other scrap metal was reported stolen on Veto Road in Elkmont. Lieutenant Jay Stinnett discovered that the items had been taken to a scrap yard by Brewer.

On May 4, 2021, LCSO received a report of a 1993 Toyota truck stolen from Ragsdale Creek Road in Elkmont. The truck was later recovered at Brewer's residence on Pleasant Hill Road in Prospect. Brewer had painted the truck in an effort to change the vehicle's appearance.

On Aug. 24, 2021, LCSO received a report of a gray 1974 Ford Ranger stolen from Sparrow Lane in Elkmont. The Ford Ranger was also recovered at Brewer's home.

When a report of a 16-foot utility trailer stolen from Sandlin Road in Elkmont was received by LCSO on September 10, 2021, investigator Steven Ferguson established probable cause to obtain a warrant on Brewer for this theft also.

A tip was received on March 17, 2022, of Brewer being in the 27000 block of Bethel Road in Elkmont. Lt. Stinnett and Deputy Jesse Gibson located Brewer and arrested him on the warrants. He is charged with four counts of first-degree theft and leaving the scene of an accident.