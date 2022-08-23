Tennessee man dead after chasing dog into roadway and getting hit by car, police say

A Tennessee man died Monday after being struck by a car as he chased a dog into a roadway, police said.

Gordon Gale Johnson died at a hospital from the serious injuries he suffered in the collision earlier in the day, according to the Kingsport Police Department in Tennessee.

The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. in Kingsport, with Darshankumar Karshanbhai Patel identified as the driver of the light blue 2020 Honda Odyssey minivan involved in the crash.

“Mr. Patel was unable to avoid a collision, and his minivan struck Mr. Johnson,” police said.

Police say Patel appeared to be driving lawfully, and that Johnson ran “directly into” his car’s path. Patel was the only person in the car, according to police, who said both men were from Kingsport.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Kingsport is located in northern Tennessee, about 100 miles northwest of Knoxville and about 280 miles northeast of Nashville.